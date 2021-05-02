 Skip to content
(Slate) When you realize your outdoor wedding will be impacted by Brood X cicadas
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God, I remember one Arizona summer long ago... two broods must have hatched concurrently, and juuuuuust before summer camp started.

Here we arrive for a YMCA summer youth campout. Looking out the bus windows, we see cicadas cover every available surface like a soft blanket of winter horror. Dead husks or shells still cling to tree branches by the thousands. There are so many, you have just a moment to notice they bring their own smell before the bus doors open and the impossibly sharp and intense BUZZING DRILLS INTO YOUR BRAIN STOPPING ALL OTHER THOUGHT BUT RAGE...

Fortunately, we are only here for a week.

/us kids were beyond miserable, worst week of ever.
//can only imagine now what it was like for the teenaged counselors that were stuck with us
///and the cicadas
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get some kebab sticks and save money on the reception food bill.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazingly, cicadas were never a problem before. Now, folks claim they get their ears pierced by them and have their lives ruined. We have the brood in Georgia. It isn't that big of a deal. It just sounds like summertime
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh my God, it's going to be horrible.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The f*ck is this comic-book-sounding "Brood X" sh*t? I literally have permanent hearing damage to my right ear from cicada "song". What you call Brood X, we just call "summer" around here.

But some cicada's cries are beautiful. This is the higurashi. I love them with the same intensity as I hate the little bastards that f*cked up my ear.

ひぐらしの鳴き声
Youtube aCL3xzToVrk
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Oh my God, it's going to be horrible.
[Fark user image image 425x446]


What is a "cicadra"?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aagrajag: King of Monkeys: Oh my God, it's going to be horrible.
[Fark user image image 425x446]

What is a "cicadra"?


Keep reading that pic and you'll find bigger "errors".
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: aagrajag: King of Monkeys: Oh my God, it's going to be horrible.
[Fark user image image 425x446]

What is a "cicadra"?

Keep reading that pic and you'll find bigger "errors".


Well, a 1,200 km wingspan is terrifying
 
