(CBC)   Hooray: Police visit 315 gatherings that defy Covid lockdown. Wah-wah: Fewer than one ticket issued per gathering   (cbc.ca) divider line
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Should have maced the piss out of them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby likely complains that less than 1/3 of ______ don't result in a ticket either.

a) traffic stops
b) calls to TicketMaster
c) Wonka Bars
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Subby likely complains that less than 1/3 of ______ don't result in a ticket either.

a) traffic stops
b) calls to TicketMaster
c) Wonka Bars


What does...what...even

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Canada has a tendency to use words before throwing the book at people. Usually.

This was the fair warning before the slapsies. Not sure why not using the full instrument of law as a blunt weapon warrants a fail tag.

Gatherings were dispersed. Court time was not wasted. Money was saved and some lessons possibly learned.
 
