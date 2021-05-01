 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Pro tip: if you're going to scam someone in a fake meth deal, make sure they don't know where you live   (kbzk.com) divider line
    Scary, James Armstrong Higgins, Heroin, MDMA, Court documents, Methamphetamine, Clandestine chemistry, defendant Gregg Johnson, Amphetamine  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What happened to the guy selling fake rocks?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: What happened to the guy selling fake rocks?


He's long gone. I've been trying to find the guy who sold me a fake pet rock years ago, turned out the damned thing was feral.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Higgins paid the man $3,000 for a package wrapped in black plastic, which the seller said was meth.

Everyone went their separate ways, but instead of meth the seller had provided Higgins with a brick of rock salt.

First time purchase and no one thought to check this shiat out before handing over the money?

Also, it sounds like this was a pretty decent amount as they call it a "brick". Didn't it occur to him that this is an incredibly low price?

Guess not - this is why these farkfaces were buying meth in the first place and are now headed for prison.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khatores: Also, it sounds like this was a pretty decent amount as they call it a "brick". Didn't it occur to him that this is an incredibly low price?


They did meet in a Walmart parking lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dang if he didn't take a bullet along the scalp if he wouldn't look just like a penis.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout: khatores: Also, it sounds like this was a pretty decent amount as they call it a "brick". Didn't it occur to him that this is an incredibly low price?

They did meet in a Walmart parking lot.

[Fark user image image 564x312]


True. He probably thought it was made in China.
 
