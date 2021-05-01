 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Their luck ran out: active shooter at casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin   (cnn.com) divider line
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, they don't have metal detectors, or is it not in the casino?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Aaron Rodgers really doesn't want to go back to the Packers, does he?
 
roc6783
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stay safe fellow cheeseheads.
 
Durendal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is someone shootin' dice?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can we, like, not have more shootings? Why is that a weird idea.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The shooter crapped out after rolling a 7.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Can we, like, not have more shootings? Why is that a weird idea.


Read em and weep. The dead man's hand again.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Aaron Rodgers really doesn't want to go back to the Packers, does he?


He was at the Kentucky Derby.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Next time, maybe do your shooting at the mar-a-lago casino uh
 
Dinodork
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Aaron Rodgers really doesn't want to go back to the Packers, does he?

He was at the Kentucky Derby.

[preview.redd.it image 850x479]


Heh, that name tag tho...
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Durendal: Is someone shootin' dice?


The people I prefer role d20.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man, Reindeer Games II just isn't that good
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two witnesses described the scene as chaos, hearing gunshots and seeing people "running for their dear lives."

What are the ones with shiatty lives doing?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Two witnesses described the scene as chaos, hearing gunshots and seeing people "running for their dear lives."

What are the ones with shiatty lives doing?


Running toward the bullets?
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: WelldeadLink: Two witnesses described the scene as chaos, hearing gunshots and seeing people "running for their dear lives."

What are the ones with shiatty lives doing?

Running toward the bullets?


Nah, they're the one everyone is running from.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Two witnesses described the scene as chaos, hearing gunshots and seeing people "running for their dear lives."

What are the ones with shiatty lives doing?


Pickin up discarded chips.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Nick el Ass: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Aaron Rodgers really doesn't want to go back to the Packers, does he?

He was at the Kentucky Derby.

[preview.redd.it image 850x479]

Heh, that name tag tho...


Turd Ferguson. It's a funny name.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wayne LaPierre last seen headed to his yacht safe space.
 
zulius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ obligatory, sadly...
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
KY Derby parties are always crazy.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Can we, like, not have more shootings? Why is that a weird idea.


I'm telling you man it's the guns.
Everybody wants to believe that it's individuals but no it's the farking guns.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Aaron Rodgers really doesn't want to go back to the Packers, does he?

He was at the Kentucky Derby.

[preview.redd.it image 850x479]


He looks like he belongs on the cover of Sickly Male.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Next time, maybe do your shooting at the mar-a-lago casino uh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ya hey dere it was his constootinal right to have a gun don't ya know.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: The shooter crapped out after rolling a 7.


Guess he had a
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
Chip on his shoulder.

/Yeeeaaaaaaaaaaahhh!
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Thus is how the Queen will mount your head in a wall.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: casual disregard: Can we, like, not have more shootings? Why is that a weird idea.

I'm telling you man it's the guns.
Everybody wants to believe that it's individuals but no it's the farking guns.


The guns, the culture of violence, the puritanism, the hatemongering on right wing medias, the broken education system, the non existant health care system...

People working way too much to survive = not being present for their kids + shiatty schools + violence = farked up people when adult + guns = mass shootings.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some lady on the Twitters apparently went to gamble for the 1st time since the virus hit, and still almost paid with her life.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yay for us and all of our freedoms. I'm getting tired of this, any little thing and someone is pulling out a gun. Guns have pussified men, they don't know how to fight anymore, they just buy bigger and bigger guns. Too chickenshiat to go man to man huh? Gotta have that replacement sex organ, uh, gun do your talking? Pussies!
 
roc6783
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Aaron Rodgers really doesn't want to go back to the Packers, does he?


I laughed
I feel bad, but I laughed.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gang banger at the poker table.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Can we, like, not have more shootings? Why is that a weird idea.


It's un-American

/ or some other BS
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trying to turn people into Swiss Cheese?

/Had Reuben sammich today
// getting a kick
/// shots fired..
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of resetting the clock, just leave it running until we can go one f*cking week without one of these.

Got my vaccine shots, but my odds of getting lead injections are steadily increasing.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Yay for us and all of our freedoms. I'm getting tired of this, any little thing and someone is pulling out a gun. Guns have pussified men, they don't know how to fight anymore, they just buy bigger and bigger guns. Too chickenshiat to go man to man huh? Gotta have that replacement sex organ, uh, gun do your talking? Pussies!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


back when "men were men"  and penis compensation was on a codpiece as was proper
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Please do not rush to judgment. The shooter in this case may well have legitimate grievance.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: waxbeans: casual disregard: Can we, like, not have more shootings? Why is that a weird idea.

I'm telling you man it's the guns.
Everybody wants to believe that it's individuals but no it's the farking guns.

The guns, the culture of violence, the puritanism, the hatemongering on right wing medias, the broken education system, the non existant health care system...

People working way too much to survive = not being present for their kids + shiatty schools + violence = farked up people when adult + guns = mass shootings.


I was told there would be no math.

/ but guns are apparently A - OK
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I usually clap and say "C'mon, shooter!" in a casino but I probably wouldn't have in this case
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Yay for us and all of our freedoms. I'm getting tired of this, any little thing and someone is pulling out a gun. Guns have pussified men, they don't know how to fight anymore, they just buy bigger and bigger guns. Too chickenshiat to go man to man huh? Gotta have that replacement sex organ, uh, gun do your talking? Pussies!


I don't like guns and I just like violence even more but I should point out I'm not obliged to allow people to hit me if someone tried to get into a fight with me I wouldn't shoot them because again I don't believe in gun ownership but I would strangle it I'm not going to fight you I'm just going to kill you I have no interest in fighting anyone over anything no matter what the reason or cause is you try to hurt me I will try to kill you. Period. I don't feel obliged to take physical pain to my person and risk losing an eye or having a bruise or some other  malady
 
meunier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This makes me scratch my head what with all the video cameras and armed security there.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: OK So Amuse Me: Yay for us and all of our freedoms. I'm getting tired of this, any little thing and someone is pulling out a gun. Guns have pussified men, they don't know how to fight anymore, they just buy bigger and bigger guns. Too chickenshiat to go man to man huh? Gotta have that replacement sex organ, uh, gun do your talking? Pussies!

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 200x133]

back when "men were men"  and penis compensation was on a codpiece as was proper


It looks like they both have daggers stuck in or near their groin! LOL
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meunier: This makes me scratch my head what with all the video cameras and armed security there.


They exist to prevent drunk and disorderly and to deter robbery.

If somebody is intent on murdering a crowd and committing suicide along the way, security is just more blood for the blood god.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

syrynxx: I usually clap and say "C'mon, shooter!" in a casino but I probably wouldn't have in this case


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ now  
That means there is an active shooter on a Native American reservation. Wisconsin doesn't have casinos unless they are on a reservation. In case no one read the article. I should ask my friend if this is her ex's tribe's casino. She said his tribe was really poor, and was starting to try to get a casino up and going when they were dating. His tribe was in the Green Bay area.
 
