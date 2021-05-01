 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 835: "Negative Space". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Negative Space

Description: Negative space refers to the area around the main subject/objects (or positive space) in an image. Negative space can be used creatively as a compositional element. Show us photos that use negative space intentionally.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0551 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/grackle
/Kure Beach, NC
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Unexpected things found in the negative spaces...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Taking advantage of negative spaces...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCN7735-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/old Ford
//Lincolnton, NC
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank you, oh kind, anonymous TF donor!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  



/Jet and me, trail riding in Blowing Rock, NC
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sequoia National Park
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Move-In Day, last year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

High Wire Flyer by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
Gibbous Moon by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Perched by Elsinore, on Flickr

Similar to another one I've used, but a different frame
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poor exposure counts right?
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Outside Moab UT.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I bet I can find a third somewhere. I keep forgetting you guys do these contests, and that I shoot drone shots all the time with absolutely nowhere to post them.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fishy trio.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not sure how I feel about this one, looking up at elevated Rt. 93 from Sullivan Square subway station in Somerville, MA.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Amid the marsh.
 
hackhix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Found this bunny in downtown Stamford. He was scared and was hiding in this space 🐇

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Little sunrise shot over the mountains still mostly in darkness
 
FS2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lone ice fishing cabin at dawn, La Baie, Saguenay fjord (Québec)
 
bababa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
