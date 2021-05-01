 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Man's best friend, my arse   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Colorado municipalities, Dog, Colorado, Coroner, United States, Bears, Durango, Colorado, According to Jim  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2021 at 6:35 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Woman found dead subby, Woman
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds shady....
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to think of it if this is what went down I can imagine the dogs causing a ruckus with mama bear, the owner reacting to look for or protect the dogs, but because mama bear goodnight. And also dinner.
 
doglover
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Still think this photo was worth it, Linda?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So bear protects her cubs. Man kills bear and cubs. Bear was right.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's why I have a cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If only she had covered herself with bear spray.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

doglover: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 336x500]

Still think this photo was worth it, Linda?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Horrible and terrifying way to die.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.