 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jackson Hole News and Guide)   In Wyoming, game commissioners mull how to suck as much tourism money out of wolves in Yellowstone while allowing their destruction by any means elsewhere. "This is the first time I'd seen a wolf in the wild. Now we just have to keep them up here"   (jhnewsandguide.com) divider line
12
    More: Ironic, Wyoming, new initiative, Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Eco Tour Adventures, Grand Teton, new source of revenue, wildlife-viewing safari  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 11:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Wyoming

not even once
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now we just have the keep them up here," the 60-year-old added, "because we don't want them."

How much of the incoherence comes from the interviewee and how much comes from the article writer?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how this is supposed to benefit wildlife, but I think this Phillips guy expects to make money from it.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans who kill wolves are the worst sort of irredeemable humans.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.. WYoming Office of Tourism just released their 2020 report - "Last year was unprecedented for the world and travel industry, but as the least populated state, Wyoming was uniquely positioned as a destination for those looking to enjoy wide-open spaces in a socially-distant environment," Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism said in a press release. "Our local communities and businesses worked hard this past year to safely welcome visitors, and we are now in a much better position because of their resiliency."
2020 ECONOMIC IMPACT HIGHLIGHTS:
- Wyoming welcomed 6.9 million overnight visitors, who spent more than $3.05 billion.
- Visitor spending directly affected Wyoming's economy by generating $160 million in local and state tax revenues, which helps fund jobs and public programs.
- Each Wyoming household would have to pay approximately $678 more in taxes without the tax revenue generated by the travel and tourism industry.
- Travelers to the state supported 40,720 jobs in Wyoming, including 28,630 directly in the travel industry and 12,090 in other industries.
- Travel spending generated $935.2 million in direct payroll.
- Travel and tourism supports 7% of total employment in Wyoming, or 1 in every 10 jobs.
- Leisure and hospitality is the largest employer among all private industries in Wyoming."

That's pretty much the road up to Yellowstone there yeah, some people visit Yellowstone park because they want to admire the wolves, thinking the millions of dollars the animals bring in for the states by tourism will naturally be appreciated or help them. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The states surrounding the park are slaughtering them mercilessly, adult and pup, everywhere outside the legal boundaries of the park, and you are helping it by causing the park wolves to ignore human scents and signs, which even naive wolves treat as the deadly danger they are.
Instead, you are making it easy for the commissioner here to offhandedly shoehorn them into a National Park they would be protected in anyway, or the governor of a state to get his redneck political points for killing a wolf that wanders just outside the park into the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, extra ones for it being an iconic and chronicled Yellowstone wolf, still more for it being a collared one that was used for research. And a whole bunch more points for breaking the trapping laws and getting away with it. The point being showing maximum contempt for the wolves and all they bring, and of the value others put in them.
So if you like wolves at all, avoid the area entirely! Do not travel there and spend your money in the surrounding towns. There is no upside for the wolves in the slightest, more likely they will be treated worse out of natural human ingratitude.  To paraphrase Mark Twain, the difference between a wolf and a man is that if a wolf makes another wolf prosperous, it won't try to kill him.  Better, write the state legislators and tell them that you are avoiding the park and why. And spread the warning to others who consider visiting.
 
Vern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've only seen one wolf in the wild, going for a walk in the Black Hills, western South Dakota. Entered a clearing that I had passed through earlier while I was heading back.

There was a wolf standing there, maybe forty yards away from me. It was looking at me, I stopped as soon as I noticed it. It looked at me for a few more seconds, then trotted off in to the woods.

Beautiful animal, and I'm very grateful that I have that memory. However I did have my .357 magnum on me, maybe I should've just shot the farker instead.

/S
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Vern: I've only seen one wolf in the wild, going for a walk in the Black Hills, western South Dakota. Entered a clearing that I had passed through earlier while I was heading back.

There was a wolf standing there, maybe forty yards away from me. It was looking at me, I stopped as soon as I noticed it. It looked at me for a few more seconds, then trotted off in to the woods.

Beautiful animal, and I'm very grateful that I have that memory. However I did have my .357 magnum on me, maybe I should've just shot the farker instead.

/S


[Checks the records] Wow you're old.  I didn't even know they had .357 magnums back then.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Klyukva: "Now we just have the keep them up here," the 60-year-old added, "because we don't want them."

How much of the incoherence comes from the interviewee and how much comes from the article writer?


Yes
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People seem to be getting more fearful of everything. Really dumb humans lash out at nature because its easy. Really sick ones actively promote the murder of other species.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should open a petting zoo.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vern: I've only seen one wolf in the wild, going for a walk in the Black Hills, western South Dakota. Entered a clearing that I had passed through earlier while I was heading back.

There was a wolf standing there, maybe forty yards away from me. It was looking at me, I stopped as soon as I noticed it. It looked at me for a few more seconds, then trotted off in to the woods.

Beautiful animal, and I'm very grateful that I have that memory. However I did have my .357 magnum on me, maybe I should've just shot the farker instead.

/S


I have a sidearm, but the only time I carry it is while camping. Like you, I encountered a wolf, and we sorta looked at each other. It was awkward, but the wolf wandered off. I was definitely ready to shoot it, but there was no need. And yes, they are beautiful animals.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: In Wyoming

not even once


/6 Months in Laramie.
//Red Dirt And Rocks.
///Wyo Tech Grad
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.