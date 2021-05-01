 Skip to content
 
(WHDH Boston)   Good: street with no street signs finally gets some. Bad: with a name no one knows it as. Fark: including delivery drivers and GPS apps   (whdh.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bono's activism is finally paying off.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I knew it was about Boston, where most streets don't have a street sign.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a hard time with this thought as a person who knows where Jefferson Davis Highway is.

Names change for reasons. Deal with it.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnsoninca: Bono's activism is finally paying off.


But he still hasn't found what he's looking for.
 
