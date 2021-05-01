 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Man buys house, not news. Man makes only one mortgage payment, again, not news. Man still living in house 23 years later. Now that's news   (nypost.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A poor person acting like a rich guy? Outrageous. Only the wealthy are allowed to use legal loopholes.
 
dustman81
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: Hanspal got the mortgage from Washington Mutual in 1998 and made exactly one payment - $1,602.37, - before defaulting, prompting the bank to begin foreclosure proceedings a year later, court records show.

Huh, wonder why Washington Mutual went bust. Could it because they made shiat loans like this one?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dude, you couldn't pay me to live on Long Island.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dustman81: FTA: Hanspal got the mortgage from Washington Mutual in 1998 and made exactly one payment - $1,602.37, - before defaulting, prompting the bank to begin foreclosure proceedings a year later, court records show.

Huh, wonder why Washington Mutual went bust. Could it because they made shiat loans like this one?


🙄

Yeah it wasn't the house flipping fark faces?!🙄
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Power to the ppl
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dustman81: FTA: Hanspal got the mortgage from Washington Mutual in 1998 and made exactly one payment - $1,602.37, - before defaulting, prompting the bank to begin foreclosure proceedings a year later, court records show.

Huh, wonder why Washington Mutual went bust. Could it because they made shiat loans like this one?


I seem to recall something from the 2007-2008 timeframe that caused problems with mortgages. What was that again?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good for him.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"He's not legally occupying that property," Katz said. "It's an outrage."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
evilchode
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One on hand I hate to root for a gigantic megabank that played a key role in the 2008 financial meltdown. On the other hand I hate to root for a guy from Long Island. This is a tough call.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

evilchode: One on hand I hate to root for a gigantic megabank that played a key role in the 2008 financial meltdown. On the other hand I hate to root for a guy from Long Island. This is a tough call.


Corporations aren't people so fark them
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where's the Hero tag?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember that time banks received $700 billion from the government (read; tax payers) to cover a self-created financial crisis? Yeah... No farks given by me here. Public pays the mistake regardless.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's like finder's keepers, but for other people's houses."
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The real outrage here is shutters on the door. WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Remember that time banks received $700 billion from the government (read; tax payers) to cover a self-created financial crisis?


I don't remember banks taking loans they couldn't afford.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Where's the Hero tag?


Tied up in escrow
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: The real outrage here is shutters on the door. WTF?

[Fark user image image 216x326]


Actually that seems kind of awesome
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shiny dagmar: The real outrage here is shutters on the door. WTF?

[Fark user image image 216x326]


And then I think about it why don't buildings have doors that close over windows so that you can close those doors during storms and avoid the damage of a broken window?
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shiny dagmar: The real outrage here is shutters on the door. WTF?

[Fark user image 216x326]


Shutters Long Island?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
