 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT), Connie and Osgood are vying to be elected cheerleader, Liz wants to hire an interior decorator and engineering teams designing a road to link North & South America are disappearing over the Andes   (tunein.com) divider line
10
    More: Live  
•       •       •

68 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 7:30 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Faculty Cheer Leader - 9/18/49 - The school wants a faculty member on the cheerleading squad and Connie seems the logical choice until Mr Conklin hears that a rival principal is heading his cheerleading squad himself.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Redecorates the House - 2/24/50 - Liz wants to hire Sheridan Falls' new interior decorator (played by Hans Conried), but George says nothing doing, do it yourself.

Superman - The Pan-Am Highway - Parts 1 to 5 -  11/14 to 11/24/41 - A project to build a highway linking North and South America is jeopardized when 3 engineering teams disappear over the Andes mountains in this 15 parter.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for an Amazon package tonight, supposedly some time during the show.  We shall see.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apparently Sophie has no problems with this coming out the Telefunken at high volume....
Eric Carmen - All by Myself (Audio)
Youtube iN9CjAfo5n0
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: I'm waiting for an Amazon package tonight, supposedly some time during the show.  We shall see.


This went on the USPS truck on 4/25 "Out for Delivery"
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've gotten more recent shipments via USPS since then.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And we're off.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
pdieten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm glad the cheerleaders at my high schools weren't the faculty
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My stuff is here....
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ok this exchange is hilarious.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.