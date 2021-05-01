 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   If a tree falls on a porta potty on a Civil War battlefield, will the occupant make a sound?   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Firefighter, Volunteer fire department, Fire department, Associated Press, Assistant Chief Joe Robinson, Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, Portable toilet, Facebook page  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 10:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size


I was able to track down a pic of the occupant.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another tree attack. It seems they've increased in the last few years. But somehow it's never time yet to talk about tree control.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That is a high watermark alright.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ouch! Just guessing.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sh*tter's clogged.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: Ouch! Just guessing.

Maybe SHIAT!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: [rollingstone.com image 306x306]

I was able to track down a pic of the occupant.


Hey that's a Texan Farker too
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Proly smell 'em, before you'll ear 'em...
 
Biledriver
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"What they do for toilet paper in the Civil War?" - Seinfeld S4E3
Youtube r_hBRNzNl_Y
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would have called that an overly belabored joke, subby, if it weren't real.

Sometimes I think this universe or something in it is out to get us.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now that's ENTertainment.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just last year I was in a porta potty, heard a couple kids run up and jiggle the latch, then run off giggling. A moment later somebody came over and said they had locked me in, and unlatched it for me. Pretty lucky.

But I was outraged! I hardly ever did stuff like that at scout camp.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Steve-O: Poo Cocktail Supreme
Youtube Ywg7NDahYqM
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, we heard you liked dropppin' logs...
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll bet his constipation issue successfully resolved in a hurry.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If there had been a good guy with an ax, this wouldn't have happened...
A society armed with ax wielders is a polite society!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.