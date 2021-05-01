 Skip to content
(Backpacker)   Pro Tip: Bear spray goes on the bear, not on you   (backpacker.com) divider line
31
31 Comments
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I work for REI, so I hear this old story about once a week.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong. Bears are notorious for being wusses about spicy food, so if you pepper yourself up they won't eat you.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure. And next you'll be telling me shrimp paste isn't for gluing prawns together.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Wrong. Bears are notorious for being wusses about spicy food, so if you pepper yourself up they won't eat you.


Depends on the bear...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it ends up on the bear, it is bear spray,,, if it ends up on you, it is a seasoning...

D
 
FishSlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. You don't put bug spray on the bugs.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear Spray is my beach name.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been reading this same story since the 90s.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FishSlap: Makes sense. You don't put bug spray on the bugs.


No, what makes sense is reading the directions
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile on Fark for Bears, they are bragging about how many Scoville units they like on their food.
BTW, the cans of bear spray I've carried were clearly marked with directions for aiming the spray.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a one-time sales rep for Mace, I can attest to the stupidity of people and pepper spray of all types.

Also, I was at the Consumer Electronics Show a few years ago and Weeners was there unveiling a new app-enabled pregnancy test. A woman could urinate on the test stick and it would send the result to her smartphone via Bluetooth to the app and, if she was pregnant, it would unlock all kinds of helpful schedule and health info.

As I was standing there at their booth wondering why something like this even needed to exist given the elegant simplicity of a basic pregnancy test and the billions of pages of info available already via thousands of sources, at least four women walked up and said some variation of "I don't get it, do I pee on my phone?"

I just looked at the Weeners rep and she looked like she wanted to quit right on the spot.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skyotter: I've been reading this same story since the 90s.


Hey, everyone! Type slowly, or he'll never keep up!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Never heard that one from clients. Haha
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was disappointed that bears didn't come out of the nozzle.  :(
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stupid filter..."F-i-R-st*Res-pOn-Se" was the name of the company, even if "Weeners" works.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It'll just pepper em' up nicely.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia it does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamesfan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bear spray is dangerous to humans. The canisters will blow up in a hot vehicle. Talk about a long ride home.
Bear spray canisters will also puncture if you slip and the canister hits a rock.   Bears are attracted to the smell of bear spray if the bear has been eating garbage.
Better and safer to bring your brains than bear spray.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Bear spray is dangerous to humans. The canisters will blow up in a hot vehicle. Talk about a long ride home.
Bear spray canisters will also puncture if you slip and the canister hits a rock.   Bears are attracted to the smell of bear spray if the bear has been eating garbage.
Better and safer to bring your brains than bear spray.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jtown: I was disappointed that bears didn't come out of the nozzle.  :(


I used to play with scrubbing bubbles.
😭 It never lived up to the commercials 😭
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Meanwhile on Fark for Bears


Ummmm, link?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Bear spray is dangerous to humans. The canisters will blow up in a hot vehicle. Talk about a long ride home.
Bear spray canisters will also puncture if you slip and the canister hits a rock.   Bears are attracted to the smell of bear spray if the bear has been eating garbage.
Better and safer to bring your brains than bear spray.


Or stay in the city?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also fly spray doesn't help you conquer gravity.
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We've got Bears out in my neck of the woods....
I just give em a WIDE berth so I don't need any ole spray.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Bear spray is dangerous to humans. The canisters will blow up in a hot vehicle. Talk about a long ride home.
Bear spray canisters will also puncture if you slip and the canister hits a rock.   Bears are attracted to the smell of bear spray if the bear has been eating garbage.
Better and safer to bring your brains than bear spray.


I had similar thoughts.  I wouldn't want to carry the stuff, even if I was hiking in grizzly country.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Pro Tip: Bear spray goes on the bear, not on you"

Jeebus, I wish these guys would stick to one preference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: flamesfan: Bear spray is dangerous to humans. The canisters will blow up in a hot vehicle. Talk about a long ride home.
Bear spray canisters will also puncture if you slip and the canister hits a rock.   Bears are attracted to the smell of bear spray if the bear has been eating garbage.
Better and safer to bring your brains than bear spray.

I had similar thoughts.  I wouldn't want to carry the stuff, even if I was hiking in grizzly country.


Let me guess, you don't wear a seatbelt because in the case of an accident it's better to be thrown clear.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: frestcrallen: flamesfan: Bear spray is dangerous to humans. The canisters will blow up in a hot vehicle. Talk about a long ride home.
Bear spray canisters will also puncture if you slip and the canister hits a rock.   Bears are attracted to the smell of bear spray if the bear has been eating garbage.
Better and safer to bring your brains than bear spray.

I had similar thoughts.  I wouldn't want to carry the stuff, even if I was hiking in grizzly country.

Let me guess, you don't wear a seatbelt because in the case of an accident it's better to be thrown clear.


If you are close enough to be able to use bear spray you are already in deep shiat.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Bear spray is dangerous to humans. The canisters will blow up in a hot vehicle. Talk about a long ride home.
Bear spray canisters will also puncture if you slip and the canister hits a rock.   Bears are attracted to the smell of bear spray if the bear has been eating garbage.
Better and safer to bring your brains than bear spray.


https://above.nasa.gov/safety/documen​t​s/Bear/bearspray_vs_bullets.pdf

https://www.bearbiology.org/publicati​o​ns/ursus-archive/field-use-of-capsicum​-spray-as-a-bear-deterrent/

https://static1.squarespace.com/stati​c​/5c13e2e48f51309499864d1d/t/5cae42fbee​f1a10d92b12d77/1554924284110/Efficacy_​of_Firearms_for_Bear_Deterrence.pdf

Bear spray is great stuff for when you need it.  I wouldn't venture into bear country without a can and the skills to properly use it (https://wildsafebc.com/learn/bear-sp​ra​y/)

Even when I was guiding bear hunts with a 375 Ruger in my hands, I still relied on bear spray for any negative bear encounters. It is important to learn the limitations and risks involved with bear spray though, it isn't as simple as pointing and spraying.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Let me guess, you don't wear a seatbelt because in the case of an accident it's better to be thrown clear.


For backcountry hiking, proper handling and storage of your food mitigates almost all risk of bear encounters.

Comparing the danger of a bear attack to an auto accident is a false equivalency anyway.  Your chances of being killed behind the wheel are far higher than being a bear's lunch.  And yes, I always buckle up.
 
