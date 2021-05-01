 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Change your underwear, you dirty freak   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1076 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 5:58 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
underwhatnow?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: underwhatnow?


under there
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MY VAGINA MY CHOICE.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Propaganda from Big Pants.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't smell them, so they must be okay.

/Can't smell anything
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

riffraff: Can't smell them, so they must be okay.

/Can't smell anything


Who let you in here?!
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Door was left open again. Hi!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

riffraff: Door was left open again. Hi!


Good to see you. Hope you and yours are well.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

educated: riffraff: Door was left open again. Hi!

Good to see you. Hope you and yours are well.


Yeah, just dealing with leftovers from Covid. Nothing too bad. Lack of taste goes with my personality, but the smell still scares me a biatcheck the gas stove knobs a lot. Still a fan of the Educated.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn filter.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

riffraff: Damn filter.


Gotta be careful when you use bit in a sentence on Fark.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

riffraff: educated: riffraff: Door was left open again. Hi!

Good to see you. Hope you and yours are well.

Yeah, just dealing with leftovers from Covid. Nothing too bad. Lack of taste goes with my personality, but the smell still scares me a biatcheck the gas stove knobs a lot. Still a fan of the Educated.


biatchchecking gets you 2 minutes in the penalty box in the NHL, educated or not.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OT There's been a quiet revolution in men's underwear in recent years. Right now I fart out of special vents, my balls are constantly massaged by vibrating Muppets, and the peener marinates in a food-quality silicone Havana-bammock. Bluetooth is glitchy, though.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mofa: OT There's been a quiet revolution in men's underwear in recent years. Right now I fart out of special vents, my balls are constantly massaged by vibrating Muppets, and the peener marinates in a food-quality silicone Havana-bammock. Bluetooth is glitchy, though.


I am doing it wrong.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I change my underwear every spring whether I need to or not.
 
Eravior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you have a better idea of how to grow mushrooms, I'd like to hear it.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I change my underwear every spring whether I need to or not.


When I grew up we called that "spring cleaning".
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Propaganda from Big Underwear.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Come over here and make me.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Advice from a pelvic healthcare company Kegel8. I have so many emotions right now and don't know whether to fear or celebrate just to begin with.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Propaganda from Big Underwear.


I didn't realize your mom's underwear drawer had a propaganda ministry.

I don't why I'm surprised; it's certainly large enough.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great. Now I no longer believe in the existence of underwear.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Come over here and make me.


I don't make monkeys!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I stopped wearing clothes altogether.

NOW who looks dumb!
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I change my underwear every spring whether I need to or not.


I haven't worn underwear since last spring. Or pants.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
According to some random plastic surgeon and the director of an electronic pussy tightening device company?

(lifts leg at farts loudly through underwear purchased during the Clinton Administration)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Great. Now I no longer believe in the existence of underwear.


To be fair, The Daily Fail is also circulated amongst kilt wearers.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Getting any advice, let alone health advice, from the Daily Fail is a bad idea.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like compression shorts at the gym, compression long johns when I'm on the ice
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know why witches don't wear underwear? To get a better grip on the broom!
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Change my underwear? It's not December yet.
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To the Rescue.........!!!!!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sophie Ellis-Bextor - I Won't Change You
Youtube 9VMU7qhGUWo
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'll get my underwear when you pry it from my cold dead crotch.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Mail. I no longer believe in ________.

a) modern hygeine
b) the germ theory of disease
c) Make your own ad lib cames by leaving blanks in your emails
d) memes.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TLDR.  I prefer my undergarment news to remain brief.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dr Lakhani said that it doesn't matter whether women preferred pants, thongs or briefs, but that you should replace your underwear yearly

If only there were someone who was willing to accept used ladies underwear.
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it can actually be more healthy for some women to go commando in certain situations

What healthy women may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.