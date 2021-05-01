 Skip to content
 
(Fox Baltimore)   What book do you bring to an arson?
41
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bible.

I mean, I would say that anyway, but once the crazy guy down the street around the corner set his house on fire and then told the Fire Dept. that he was concentrating so hard on the Bible that it actually burst into flames and the rest of the room went up from there. Accelerants were detected, and gasoline, not Meth. He was just proper crazy.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fahrenheit 451.. duh
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A book of matches, duh.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we're done here
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean. Definitely 100/100 for Showmanship...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Koran

/ducks
//changes name and leaves the country
///third one
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlas Shrugged, The Mummy, and Sphere.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something by Arson Welles.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/the-gir​l​-who-played-with-fire-by-stieg-larsson​/247569/
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting Fires for Dummies?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They grow up so fast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ebook on a Fire tablet.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dipsy Dances, obviously

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
978-0-679-73577-9
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here is a witness video with great commentary while it happens.

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=ayBdo​_​1619871162
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
donstuff.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

She looks hot
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd bring the Jedi texts, but then probably chicken out, but then some short dude burns down the place anyways. Sucks it does, but true it is.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah, Cecil County. The Alabama of DelMarVa.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The answer is always butt stuff.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it a Democrat approved book burning?
sheaf1-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
MC 900 Ft Jesus - The City Sleeps
Youtube 3KB54p8_wh8


No idea, too busy listening to this song on repeat.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
alacrity
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rules for Radicals
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Teletubbies & Fever Ray - To The Moon And Back
Youtube lxe4FYWlrO4
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You're going to Dresden?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Came to post this, satisfied.
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
img.thriftbooks.comView Full Size

A must-read for the genuine arsonist.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nobody ever suspects a thing. Makes a great bludgeon also.

/That is all I had to say in this thread. Burning books is reprehensible. It's like something Xtians or Nazis would do.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bring an eBook, loaded with this video:

Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (Official Video)
Youtube _3eC35LoF4U
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I recall reading that book, but it must have been in the store.

What. It is one of those picture books with very few words. I didn't stand there for hours reading. Nowadays you can't do that because of the Covid-19 restrictions, but it's older than that. Been a couple of years at least.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
