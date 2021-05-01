 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   In case you were thinking gas prices might not go up too much
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gee, and in other "news" the shortage of gas delivery truck drivers marches on.
Waiting for the trifecta to complete so all you citizens are just alright with an extra dollar or two for gas.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snocone: Gee, and in other "news" the shortage of gas delivery truck drivers marches on.
Waiting for the trifecta to complete so all you citizens are just alright with an extra dollar or two for gas.


I'm still not driving anywhere. Don't care
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snocone: Gee, and in other "news" the shortage of gas delivery truck drivers marches on.
Waiting for the trifecta to complete so all you citizens are just alright with an extra dollar or two for gas.


I get between 50-70mpg so it won't affect my gas costs that much.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh look people who voted Republican are pissed a corporation is farking them over.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock them out and repeat the word "strike" over and over and it magically becomes labor's fault.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I use Diesel fuel. Gasoline shortages don't affect me.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Exxon would have had a much easier time playing hardball with it's wage slaves under Trump.
With Biden, I would expect they better be careful how much evil they to inflict on workers and customers.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Exxon would have had a much easier time playing hardball with it's wage slaves under Trump.
With Biden, I would expect they better be careful how much evil they to inflict on workers and customers.


Lol. Biden can't complete a farking sentence.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Somehow, it's Biden's fault that the Union Thugs are getting uppity.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Oh look people who voted Republican are pissed a corporation is farking them over.


How are they getting farked over?
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Soon...

stockhead.com.auView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, that's it, I'm talking the bus.

/don't have a car
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Private_Citizen: Exxon would have had a much easier time playing hardball with it's wage slaves under Trump.
With Biden, I would expect they better be careful how much evil they to inflict on workers and customers.

Lol. Biden can't complete a farking sentence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Even if gasoline went to twenty bucks a gallon I would still fill my truck and go on trips.

Srsly the fact that it's available is really cool.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

snocone: Gee, and in other "news" the shortage of gas delivery truck drivers marches on.
Waiting for the trifecta to complete so all you citizens are just alright with an extra dollar or two for gas.


"Alright with"?  Welcome! The higher has prices go, the more interest in alternative energy sources.

I "don't mind" at all.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I use Diesel fuel. Gasoline shortages don't affect me.


I drive a Tesla and fuel it with my own sense of self-satisfaction.  Gasoline shortages do not affect me.
/I do not drive a Tesla
//I do drive a VW Touareg the uses diesel though
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Private_Citizen: Exxon would have had a much easier time playing hardball with it's wage slaves under Trump.
With Biden, I would expect they better be careful how much evil they to inflict on workers and customers.

Lol. Biden can't complete a farking sentence.


True, but his puppet masters can do that and more.  Don't think just because presidentish Biden has declining mental faculties that his handlers suffer the same fate.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I use Diesel fuel. Gasoline shortages don't affect me.


That refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, polyethylene, lubricants, oils (including mobile 1), several feedstock chemicals, and zeolite.

You will be affected, and not just at the pump.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Private_Citizen: Exxon would have had a much easier time playing hardball with it's wage slaves under Trump.
With Biden, I would expect they better be careful how much evil they to inflict on workers and customers.

Lol. Biden can't complete a farking sentence.


God you're an idiot.

And my taxes are most likely supporting your dumb ass.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.