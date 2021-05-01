 Skip to content
(The Poke (UK))   How small kids are x-rayed and serial killers created   (thepoke.co.uk) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And now they've all grown up to be healthy, well-adjusted Daleks.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would be mad at them, if they didn't take those photos.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Minds are blowing?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
X-rays are just an excuse to put chubby adorable babies in bottles.

Prove me wrong.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

brantgoose: X-rays are just an excuse to put chubby adorable babies in bottles.

Prove me wrong.



the sad thing is we need an excuse at all but it's not like they're going to do it themselves.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a pigg-o-stat.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Barfmaker: [Fark user image 696x422]


"If I could put kitteh in a bottle..."
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And if you leave them in the jar too long you can donate them to the Mütter Museum:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have to say that's not amusing at all.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dentists use restraints too:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are those available for home use?
/no kids
//don't worry
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Dentists use restraints too:

[Fark user image image 425x429]


thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Huh. I don't remember that particular device. Of course, for my son's first surgery, he was less than a week old, so not quite in the "supporting his own head" category. I think they took those while he was prone. When he was older, they had him sit on a little throne, while I put on the apron and neck wrap and held his hands above his head.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My youngest screamed like crazy in that.  My wife knew what they had to do and made me take him.
 
