(The Daily Beast)   Elderly couple with dementia use knowledge of Morse code to escape secure assisted living facility, make dash for freedom despite their dotage   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those are some badass elderly folks. This is exactly the kind of thing I imagine myself doing in this situation. I prefer to have a great plan for fun, after breaking out of captivity though. This is why I live hard, so I don't ever have the need for a dementia facility.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool but what would morse code have to do with the door combination unless the person had to use actual morse code to input the numbers? Show me a morse code door lock please.

If he memorized the sound of a phone keypad and that lock made those sounds I could see that working maybe but I haven't seen one of those that worked like that since the movie war games.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Foo Fighters - Run (Official Music Video)
Youtube ifwc5xgI3QM
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was Dash, she was Dot
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farkenhostile: Cool but what would morse code have to do with the door combination unless the person had to use actual morse code to input the numbers? Show me a morse code door lock please.

If he memorized the sound of a phone keypad and that lock made those sounds I could see that working maybe but I haven't seen one of those that worked like that since the movie war games.


That's why this couple needed to escape. The folks taking care of them, aren't as smart as they are. They think the doors work by morse code, they're dummies.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farkenhostile: Cool but what would morse code have to do with the door combination unless the person had to use actual morse code to input the numbers? Show me a morse code door lock please.

If he memorized the sound of a phone keypad and that lock made those sounds I could see that working maybe but I haven't seen one of those that worked like that since the movie war games.


People with dementia come up with explanations for things that may or may not make any sense. Probably the couple watched the staff punch in the code and associated the beeps with Morse code. Also they went for a walk because they wanted to go for a walk, or one of them remembered going to the bank every Tuesday in 1962 and realized they had forgotten to go to the bank.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it me? Did I do that? I hope it was me.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We had my mother in law at 3 different homes while she was alive.

At every one the door codes had been the same for years and every person who'd visited in that time was apparently given the code. At two of the homes, it was the 4-djgit street address of the facility (which was on signage in different places inside).

My MIL and others would often stand right near the doors and other folks would come and go, putting in the code with her right there.  Most visitors made no effort to be discreet.

No one should be shocked that grannies end up going walkies in the streets periodically.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a ghastly ordeal for Timothy Cavendish and Nurse Noakes alike.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runs with mutts: Also they went for a walk because they wanted to go for a walk, or one of them remembered going to the bank every Tuesday in 1962 and realized they had forgotten to go to the bank.


Toward the end of her life, my mother asked me to look into a stock price for her. The name of the company was a Regional Bell that was a predecessor to Bell Atlantic (now Verizon). One of her jobs, in the 1950s, was with Southern Bell.

I've said before she was living at home, in a house at the top of a hill with a steep driveway, and she was either in bed or in a wheelchair. I halfway expected "the call" to be that she had done a Nordberg down the driveway and was in the neighbor's yard. Or trees.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Toward the end of her life, my mother asked me to look into a stock price for her. The name of the company was a Regional Bell that was a predecessor to Bell Atlantic (now Verizon). One of her jobs, in the 1950s, was with Southern Bell.


She might have found some old stock certificates in the attic and wondered what they were worth today.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Cool but what would morse code have to do with the door combination unless the person had to use actual morse code to input the numbers? Show me a morse code door lock please.


https://hackaday.com/2012/04/09/apart​m​ent-entry-morse-code-lock/

https://elock2.com/en/solutions/produ​c​t-solutions/morsecode/

/but in this case it does sound like the guy memorized DTMF tones rather than Morse
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it these two?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's...not really heroic, subby. They both have dementia. They're in a secure home so they don't go for a little walk, then forget why they went for a walk and end up looking for their house in West Virginia.
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is awesome and all, but they did not use morse code. Noticing the different tones that different numbers make on a given keypad is not the same thing. Still sounds like a badass old couple and I hope I'm still fighting that hard when I get there
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is this their song?

The Capris - Morse Code of Love
Youtube rz_9r1APwM4
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where were they going without ever knowing the way?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the place is a warehouse that fails to provide sufficient entertainment.  A secure garden for taking walks might be all they need.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Planning the escape was probably more mental stimulation than they had had for years. Retirement homes could reduce the number of escapees by making it a place the elderly want to stay.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm glad the memory care facility my dad's in is at the bottom of a long driveway down a steep hill which he would never be able to climb. At the top of that driveway is a very busy freeway. I hate to think of him wandering around up there looking for the restaurant he used to eat lunch at in the 1970's.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Sounds to me like the place is a warehouse that fails to provide sufficient entertainment.  A secure garden for taking walks might be all they need.


Yeah, primates need positive stimulus. If you don't provide people with something to do, they make their own fun.

Human history occasionally records what happens when humans make their own fun...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I broke out of the funny farm just by pure will. Also tons of adrenaline.

/i was in the little paper smock and booties
//it was Winter
///the sheriff deputies were not kind when they found me
 
