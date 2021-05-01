 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Pro tip: Never attempt to rob a guy while he is pumping gas   (jalopnik.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Zoolander gas fight !!!!
Youtube ZnZ2XdqGZWU
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This thread is making me thirsty. Who wants an Orange Mocha Frappuccino?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
be really nice if there was a match handy to throw into that van
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They might as well just torch the van. They'll never get the smell out of the upholstery.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope someone in that robbers' van needed a cigarette after all that.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened to my dad years ago. Someone walked up with a knife and tried to rob him. He hit him in the face with the nozzle, and then sprayed the shiat out of him with fuel and pulled out a lighter.  The guy quickly left.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude in the grey hoodie was really dragging his feet.

You in or not, brah?
 
RedComrade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pretty quick reaction by the intended victim.
Who tries to rob someone at a gas station? What are you hoping to get? Their cell phone, wallet and cash if they carry any maybe some credit cards to split what 3 ways? Most criminals are stupid but this is advanced stupid.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That just seems rude.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good job!

Conflagrations, all around!
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RedComrade: advanced stupid


Something about this pair of words gives me a tickle in the back of my brain.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Pretty quick reaction by the intended victim.
Who tries to rob someone at a gas station? What are you hoping to get? Their cell phone, wallet and cash if they carry any maybe some credit cards to split what 3 ways? Most criminals are stupid but this is advanced stupid.


I...I think they wanted the car.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Pretty quick reaction by the intended victim.
Who tries to rob someone at a gas station? What are you hoping to get? Their cell phone, wallet and cash if they carry any maybe some credit cards to split what 3 ways? Most criminals are stupid but this is advanced stupid.


A guy at the gas pump will have his keys on him. Carjacking, but no need to drag someone out of the car first.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mid grade!  My one true weakness!
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

casual disregard: RedComrade: advanced stupid

Something about this pair of words gives me a tickle in the back of my brain.


Soon to graduate to Journeyman Stupid with the 5-8 year stretch, before hitting Professional Stupid with the life sentence.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: RedComrade: advanced stupid

Something about this pair of words gives me a tickle in the back of my brain.


So did my COVID test.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm just surprised at how far the gas shot out.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why do the words "Yippee Ki Yay" and a cigarette lighter resonate in my mind?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did the evaporating gas leave them, Chile?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RedComrade:

advanced stupid

*YOINK!*
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Justified: "I'm Stealin' Gas. Ya Caught Me"
Youtube wgQ09fIPoY0
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'm just surprised at how far the gas shot out.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImOscar: RedComrade: Pretty quick reaction by the intended victim.
Who tries to rob someone at a gas station? What are you hoping to get? Their cell phone, wallet and cash if they carry any maybe some credit cards to split what 3 ways? Most criminals are stupid but this is advanced stupid.

I...I think they wanted the car.


That's crazy talk!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I see Zoolander's been covered. I'm out.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'm just surprised at how far the gas shot out.


That's what I was thinking - considering how long it takes to fill a gas tank, I wasn't expecting that kind of flow rate.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'm just surprised at how far the gas shot out.


Yea that guy's got a real future in porn.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ScottRiqui: KarmicDisaster: I'm just surprised at how far the gas shot out.

That's what I was thinking - considering how long it takes to fill a gas tank, I wasn't expecting that kind of flow rate.


My initial thought as well, but 13 gallons in two minutes or so is actally quite a high flow rate.  At least twice as fast as your kitchen faucet, I'd say.
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
US pumps have a safety feature, the "seal detector" which will shut off the flow if the nozzle is pulled out of the tank.  Ironically, the lack of a seal detector possibly saved the guy's life here.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: They might as well just torch the van. They'll never get the smell out of the upholstery.


This. I worked at a gas station in high school and was sent out one night to rescue someone on the highway who ran out of gas. Unbeknownst to me the lid on the jerrycan I used was cross threaded. On the way out it tipped over and spilled about about 200ml on the floor. Nothing I did got that smell out. At one point I was so desperate I poured a bottle of Old Spice on it, which did improve the smell of the Old Spice but not the gas.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 Back in the 70s during the gas crisis, people would try to drive off without paying.
I worked at a carwash gas station.
The boss gave everyone a Zippo and said, of they try to bolt, douse their car. If the guy gets out, douse him and pull this out.
I'll call the cops and I have your back.
We had three different guys the first week. The cops were always nice, and made them pay. The alternative was riding in the back of a cop car while the driver flicked hot ashes on you.
The 70s were nuts.
I miss those braless summers.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: US pumps have a safety feature, the "seal detector" which will shut off the flow if the nozzle is pulled out of the tank.  Ironically, the lack of a seal detector possibly saved the guy's life here.


Never seems to work for me; maybe they don't exist in Florida.

In Washington State and CA, there's a sort of sleeve that goes over the nozzle and it has to be depressed in order for the gas to flow. Maybe that's what you're talking about?
 
RedComrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ImOscar: RedComrade: Pretty quick reaction by the intended victim.
Who tries to rob someone at a gas station? What are you hoping to get? Their cell phone, wallet and cash if they carry any maybe some credit cards to split what 3 ways? Most criminals are stupid but this is advanced stupid.

I...I think they wanted the car.


I guess that makes sense. I drive an old Toyota so the idea of anyone possibly wanting to steal my car is foreign to me. It does get great gas mileage though.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hammettman: US pumps have a safety feature, the "seal detector" which will shut off the flow if the nozzle is pulled out of the tank.  Ironically, the lack of a seal detector possibly saved the guy's life here.


No gas station I've ever been to has this feature. I have never run into an issue filling the gas can for my lawnmower which doesn't seal around a pump nozzle.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Must happen a lot down there as the intended victim was quick on the draw. He was spraying it around before all of them were even out of the van.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: They might as well just torch the van. They'll never get the smell out of the upholstery.


I'm just going to go out on a limb here and guess that they didn't own the van they were driving either.
They'll just dump it down the street and steal another one.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: hammettman: US pumps have a safety feature, the "seal detector" which will shut off the flow if the nozzle is pulled out of the tank.  Ironically, the lack of a seal detector possibly saved the guy's life here.

No gas station I've ever been to has this feature. I have never run into an issue filling the gas can for my lawnmower which doesn't seal around a pump nozzle.


This.  That must be a state specific thing, though I don't see how you could fill any gas can with something like that attached.

Chalk another one up for impressed by how quick that pump flows.  Damn gasoline super soaker over here.  You can tell it's not the intended victims first go around, either.  The second that van pulls up he just immediately starts dousing.

Nice shot on the guy that tried to come around the front of the car.  I hate getting gas on my shoes, I can't imagine half a gallon blasted straight into my face.

/It's extra hilarious that the person you tried to steal from spent money to fark your shiat up
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tyrosine:

At one point I was so desperate I poured a bottle of Old Spice on it, which did improve the smell of the Old Spice but not the gas.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Too bad they didn't try to shoot him.  That woulda been HOT!!!
 
