 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   You may have played too many computer games if you've been found dead clutching your Xbox controller after an all-night session   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, Death, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Simon Shanks, Piers Morgan, News Corporation  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An embarrassing way to die, but somebody had to do it.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: An embarrassing way to die, but somebody had to do it.


Stroking out in front of pornhub probably isn't too dignified either.

Both are better than waiting for death in a hospital bed.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, all-night gaming is one thing, but all-night gaming with a combination of cocaine, meth, and prescription drugs in your system is something else again.  (See TFA).
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ascended master
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he try to mix G-Fuel into his beer?

*pours one out*

RIP
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: Well, all-night gaming is one thing, but all-night gaming with a combination of cocaine, meth, and prescription drugs in your system is something else again.  (See TFA).


That's not how you do a speed run
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: Well, all-night gaming is one thing, but all-night gaming with a combination of cocaine, meth, and prescription drugs in your system is something else again.  (See TFA).


"He died doing EVERYTHING he loved."
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way you have played too many computer games is if you keep reinstalling Privateer.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: Well, all-night gaming is one thing, but all-night gaming with a combination of cocaine, meth, and prescription drugs in your system is something else again.  (See TFA).


Methadone.  Not "Meth".   However, a cocaine and opiates is still a speedball no matter what year or decade, just ask Belushi.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Lambskincoat: An embarrassing way to die, but somebody had to do it.

Stroking out in front of pornhub probably isn't too dignified either.

Both are better than waiting for death in a hospital bed.


Getting your nuts bit off by a laplander, that's how I want to go.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Stroking out in front of pornhub probably isn't too dignified either.


What if I'm wearing a monocle and top hat?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is the sun, I no longer believe in the xbox series x.

Actually I didn't believe in it before either.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A post-mortem report found he had a thickening of the heart while a toxicology report found "therapeutic levels" of prescribed medication as well as levels of methadone, cocaine, and morphine.

Talk about burying the lede.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: A post-mortem report found he had a thickening of the heart while a toxicology report found "therapeutic levels" of prescribed medication as well as levels of methadone, cocaine, and morphine.

Talk about burying the lede.


What is therapeutic cocaine and morphine? That hasn't existed for about a hundred years.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he ran out of lives.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Xanadone: Well, all-night gaming is one thing, but all-night gaming with a combination of cocaine, meth, and prescription drugs in your system is something else again.  (See TFA).

"He died doing EVERYTHING he loved."


HAHAHA

Excellent
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: Well, all-night gaming is one thing, but all-night gaming with a combination of cocaine, meth, and prescription drugs in your system is something else again.  (See TFA).


He cut his coke with GamerSupps?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RRoD finds you
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: ImOscar: A post-mortem report found he had a thickening of the heart while a toxicology report found "therapeutic levels" of prescribed medication as well as levels of methadone, cocaine, and morphine.

Talk about burying the lede.

What is therapeutic cocaine and morphine? That hasn't existed for about a hundred years.


I think the prescription drugs were the ones taken in therapeutic doses. the other shiat was just recreational.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"computer games"

Something about that makes me want to let loose with "okay boomer"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: ImOscar: A post-mortem report found he had a thickening of the heart while a toxicology report found "therapeutic levels" of prescribed medication as well as levels of methadone, cocaine, and morphine.

Talk about burying the lede.

What is therapeutic cocaine and morphine? That hasn't existed for about a hundred years.


Morphine's still around. All you have to do to get some is die of cancer. I think cocaine is still used for a few procedures too.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: A post-mortem report found he had a thickening of the heart while a toxicology report found "therapeutic levels" of prescribed medication as well as levels of methadone, cocaine, and morphine.

Talk about burying the lede.


I told you video games were dangerous!!!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is that why that idiot on our team went AFK for the entire match and just stood there letting the other team rack up kills on him?
Now I feel kinda bad about telling him I hope he died. I should have told him to quit the match before he died.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Depends on the game, subs.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Well, all-night gaming is one thing, but all-night gaming with a combination of cocaine, meth, and prescription drugs in your system is something else again.  (See TFA).


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Lambskincoat: An embarrassing way to die, but somebody had to do it.

Stroking out in front of pornhub probably isn't too dignified either.

Both are better than waiting for death in a hospital bed.


"Stroking out in front of pornhub.."

ARE WE NOT DOING PHRASING ANYMORE?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Okay.  In the Soylet Green update, i get to go out just killing everything in my path in a Call of Duty type game.

Or my Red Alert II/ Yuri's Revenge fps that I never created because legal/skills reasons.  I'm a Yuri soldier using brain power to set all the enemies on fire.
 
powhound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

indy_kid: yohohogreengiant: Lambskincoat: An embarrassing way to die, but somebody had to do it.

Stroking out in front of pornhub probably isn't too dignified either.

Both are better than waiting for death in a hospital bed.

"Stroking out in front of pornhub.."

ARE WE NOT DOING PHRASING ANYMORE?


I stroke out all the time in front of Pornhub and I'm still alive.
 
sat1va
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An inquest heard the night he died Simon and a friend stayed up until around midnight to play on an Xbox.

He stayed up all the way to midnight? Talk about an all-nighter!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indy_kid: yohohogreengiant: Lambskincoat: An embarrassing way to die, but somebody had to do it.

Stroking out in front of pornhub probably isn't too dignified either.

Both are better than waiting for death in a hospital bed.

"Stroking out in front of pornhub.."

ARE WE NOT DOING PHRASING ANYMORE?


I'm pretty sure the double entendre is intentional.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.