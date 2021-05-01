 Skip to content
(Axios)   It's going to be a violent, hot, American summer because, well... America   (axios.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And wet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd prefer a dirty black summer.
Danzig - Dirty Black Summer
Youtube kREle_uGckw
 
gar1013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: I'd prefer a dirty black summer.
[YouTube video: Danzig - Dirty Black Summer]


No other drummer has a name as cool as Chuck Biscuits.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only there were ways to mitigate these problems. Ah well, nothing to be done.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What we really need is more guns. That'll solve the problem.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: If only there were ways to mitigate these problems. Ah well, nothing to be done.


Shh! They're going to activate the 5G mind control chips in August.

/Sarcasm.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eh at least there wasnt a mass shooting yesterday. There were 52 mass shootings in april but thats not important.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Criminologists still haven't settled on a single explanation for why violent crime dropped drastically from the 1990s, and they're even less certain why it's risen so dramatically over the past 16 months.

Funny how violent crimes started picking up in 2016 when the orange shiatstain entered national politics.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Criminologists still haven't settled on a single explanation for why violent crime dropped drastically from the 1990s, and they're even less certain why it's risen so dramatically over the past 16 months.

Funny how violent crimes started picking up in 2016 when the orange shiatstain entered national politics.


Twenty years from now drooling morons like you will still be screeching about Trump.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The first two comments are hilarious to me because I always change the lyrics of Dirty Black Summer to Wet Hot American Summer. Getting a kick.
 
