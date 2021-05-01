 Skip to content
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The boy really loved soccer."


"Soccer was loved by the boy" I think really gets the point across better.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really do not understand why Active/Passive voice matters and why people get so upset about it

oh wait, i remember, grammar nazi's are assholes
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of bloody nonsense up with which I will not put.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Bostonian takes a wrong turn and finds himself on the grounds of Harvard University.  He goes up to the first student he sees and asks, "Hey buddy, can you point me to where the nearest T station is at?"  The student replies, "Sir, this is Harvard University.  We do not end our sentences with prepositions here."  The Bostonian responds, "Oh, I'm so sorry.  Let me rephrase.  Can you point me to where the nearest T station is at, asshole"
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
<golf clap>
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Persnickety: A Bostonian takes a wrong turn and finds himself on the grounds of Harvard University.  He goes up to the first student he sees and asks, "Hey buddy, can you point me to where the nearest T station is at?"  The student replies, "Sir, this is Harvard University.  We do not end our sentences with prepositions here."  The Bostonian responds, "Oh, I'm so sorry.  Let me rephrase.  Can you point me to where the nearest T station is at, asshole"


That is based on anti-immigrant bias directed at Germans, back in the 18th and 19th century America.  So, even the mouth-breathing, lynching bigots had a second team in the educational world, mainly acting as gatekeepers to keep anyother than their version of AngloSaxon™ English speakers out.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I really do not understand why Active/Passive voice matters and why people get so upset about it

oh wait, i remember, grammar nazi's are assholes


Language is always evolving, lazy people say as they grunt
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok nothing happened here.....back to me morning movie w/John Wayne.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Without looking, I am guessing that even with this small post count so far, at least one Farker trying to be ironic attempted to post something in passive voice but didn't actually use passive voice.  If it hasn't happened yet, it will.

(Hint: passive voice is a specific verbal form.  It's not just any phrase that doesn't mention who's doing the action.)
 
