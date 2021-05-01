 Skip to content
(AP News)   Nature always finds a way to give hikers a high   (apnews.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The open-shirted prime suspect escaped in a Jeep Wrangler, yelling at his driver to "go faster" as rangers closed in.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For as dry as Death Valley is, you think pot wouldn't grow there.
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Death Valley may be low, but it will get you high!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not to mention mountains.

I wonder if marijuana is more potent in Denver than in San Francisco? That would explain surfing and snow-boarding.

Snowboarding was invented by MAD magazine several years before that kid in California. I wouldn't be surprised if he wasn't a MAD subscriber.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too bad there isn't some kind of technology available for Rangers to install and monitor to track down the farmers, so the Feds can have a little chat.

There is plenty of less fragile state park space in CA for legal growing.
 
JZDave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In before someone quips about Death Valley Daze.
 
