(MSN) Are we finally seeing the light at the end of the COVID tunnel?
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All headlines ending in a questionmark shall have the answer of: NO.

That's the rule.
 
DrTheo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a train...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😬
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That depends.. are we shooting people who won't vaccinate with darts loaded with vaccine? Cause if we are then maybe. Don't forget to tag them properly as well on the ear.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Stop trying to quit early. Do not make us all one of those idiots celebrating before crossing the finish line and getting beat or tripping and breaking your legs and neck. We do not want to do this again. Even those of you who have made everything worse by not even bothering this time last year. Shut the fark up, and wait.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah we are only having a 9/11 every four days now.....

WE WON!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida will make up any other state recovery.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is all the maskless anti-vaxxer assholes trying to dynamite the exit
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote Yogi Berra, "It ain't over till it's over."
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mission Accomplished. Gif
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this instance, the answer can be "kinda".

The US is way better off now than it was a year ago, and the vaccines seem to be working, but the light at the tunnel is not as close as a lot of people think it is.
 
StopMasturbatingWJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My baby tunnel and my gravy funnel
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The light is a bunch of torch carrying Trumpers screaming "BUT MAH FREEDUMS!!!!"
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a zoom call yesterday with people in Vancouver.  They were asking about vaccine availability in the US, and I told them it is pretty much walk in anywhere and ask, and you will likely get what you need.  They are still waiting and growing more angry at their government every day.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure we are.  It will never go away.  Maybe the wreckage that Trump did to the economy will somehow heal however if that's the real point.   Tariff inflation, inflation from low production due to COVID -- who could ask for anything more.

It may be the real reason Twitter pulled the plug -- it wasn't a commercial liability issue, it was a simple commerce issue.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s1.b3ta.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is one day closer to an end
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [i.insider.com image 850x637]


Bit awkward choice of photo considering what's happening in India right now.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now that Covid is over I don't have to get vaccinated, right?

Yes, that's a joke
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. The war on Covid is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous.

The public health experts, politicians, media, government bureaucrats, and tech oligarchs aren't gonna let any of this end, since there's too much power, profit, and control for them in keeping it going for as long as possible. Like heroin junkies, they're now addicted to dictating almost every detail of how us little people must live our lives, from how are allowed to travel, shop, worship, socialize, play, vacation, educate our kids, to what "scientific" and political beliefs we're allowed to consume, debate and express online.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Popular podcast host Joe Rogan drew the wrath of public health officials when he told his audience that he would not recommend that a healthy 21-year-old get vaccinated. He later backed off his comment, saying he was not a doctor ("I'm not a respected source of information").

I kind of hate that a$$hole.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope so, but the current massive waves in places like india bring the danger of new variants, having a chance of making one or more of the vaccines ineffective.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some countries are putting a dent in it but it's going to continue to be a roller coaster with all the variants emerging. Who knows what's next.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article was plagiarized from one written in Delhi on February 15th.  Only the names and dates have been changed.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are closer to the light than others. No one is totally through the tunnel.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The light at the end of the tunnel is NJ.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: The light at the end of the tunnel is NJ.


Well that stinks.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first three posts kinda says it all. Thiere's a bit of darkness in that light and until EVERYBODY sees the light, we aren't leaving.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Nope. The war on Covid is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous.

The people like PHENN aren't gonna let any of this end,


FTFY
 
sniderman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SoberCannibal: I did a zoom call yesterday with people in Vancouver.  They were asking about vaccine availability in the US, and I told them it is pretty much walk in anywhere and ask, and you will likely get what you need.  They are still waiting and growing more angry at their government every day.


In Washington state it is still a bit of a pain in the ass to get an appointment, although it is getting better. I got mine last Friday and it took a lot of refreshing on various websites by both my wife and me before an appointment popped up at Rite Aid.

My wife went to a mass vaccination event at Microsoft on Monday, and waited for well over an hour. She said the lines were like waiting for a ride at Disneyland, only with less social distancing.

I just checked the Rite Aid site and their vaccination appointment dates are two weeks out right now, so it is still not quite walk-in service yet. I feel like some of the vaccine supply from other states that are having falling vaccination appointments needs to be reallocated to Washington.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We might see a glimmer of light in another five years or so but right now?  No way.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Nope. The war on Covid is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous.

The public health experts, politicians, media, government bureaucrats, and tech oligarchs aren't gonna let any of this end, since there's too much power, profit, and control for them in keeping it going for as long as possible. Like heroin junkies, they're now addicted to dictating almost every detail of how us little people must live our lives, from how are allowed to travel, shop, worship, socialize, play, vacation, educate our kids, to what "scientific" and political beliefs we're allowed to consume, debate and express online.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unlikely tag must have gotten Covid and was unavailable
 
Bruscar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bruscar: gretzkyscores: Nope. The war on Covid is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous.

The people like PHENN aren't gonna let any of this end,

FTFY


What happened? Am I smelling toast?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Nope. The war on Covid is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous.

The public health experts, politicians, media, government bureaucrats, and tech oligarchs aren't gonna let any of this end, since there's too much power, profit, and control for them in keeping it going for as long as possible. Like heroin junkies, they're now addicted to dictating almost every detail of how us little people must live our lives, from how are allowed to travel, shop, worship, socialize, play, vacation, educate our kids, to what "scientific" and political beliefs we're allowed to consume, debate and express online.


I guess I was right when I had gretzkyscores favorited in Trumpian orange as "complete idiot"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nimbull: That depends.. are we shooting people who won't vaccinate with darts loaded with vaccine? Cause if we are then maybe. Don't forget to tag them properly as well on the ear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Nope. The war on Covid is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous.

The public health experts, politicians, media, government bureaucrats, and tech oligarchs aren't gonna let any of this end, since there's too much power, profit, and control for them in keeping it going for as long as possible. Like heroin junkies, they're now addicted to dictating almost every detail of how us little people must live our lives, from how are allowed to travel, shop, worship, socialize, play, vacation, educate our kids, to what "scientific" and political beliefs we're allowed to consume, debate and express online.


Oh, look - a guy with inside info.
Sounds legit.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Nope. The war on Covid is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous.

The public health experts, politicians, media, government bureaucrats, and tech oligarchs aren't gonna let any of this end, since there's too much power, profit, and control for them in keeping it going for as long as possible. Like heroin junkies, they're now addicted to dictating almost every detail of how us little people must live our lives, from how are allowed to travel, shop, worship, socialize, play, vacation, educate our kids, to what "scientific" and political beliefs we're allowed to consume, debate and express online.


Thank you. I was just starting too worry that people on my side are too cynical, too unwilling to except a bit of good news after a year of tragedy, too alarmed by hope. Then you reminded me what lies on the other side and why we're here. Thank you for being an unmitigated piece of shiat.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I forgot to add to my post that there IS some good news: more and more average people are simply tuning out the constant media/tech fear-porn and are altogether ignoring the creepy disease-obsessed Covid death cult and going back to living a normal life.

In that sense, there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one." - Charles MacKay
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No we are not.

I literally at work today was diagnosing an issue she had with her computer and she was very well off an well educated.  Pleasant. We yakked about dogs.

Then she told me it was nice to talk to someone because her family and friends stopped talking to her because they did not believe the same things she believed.

Turns out she was one of those "study it out" people.

She gave me an explanation that the vaccination was really only one shot, and that the second shot was the bill gates microchip.  The microchip was going to me activated remotely once enough people got it and it would change the person's dna to allow for mind control and or termination.  That the socialist libs were going to cull the herd along with big tech.

She also told me that the election was going to be over turned.

Batshiat insane.  The issue is I used to run into someone that was loco every now and then.  Now it is like once a week.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bruscar: FTA: Popular podcast host Joe Rogan drew the wrath of public health officials when he told his audience that he would not recommend that a healthy 21-year-old get vaccinated. He later backed off his comment, saying he was not a doctor ("I'm not a respected source of information").

I kind of hate that a$$hole.


Ya gotta be slow to take health advice from joe rogan. Or anyone without MD after their name. Also, IF it says MD after their name, make sure they aren't a quack.
/joe rogin is a bad joke with no punchline
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Going to get tested in an hour. A guy at work was exposed and tested positive yesterday. We worked together side by side for... Well, every day since he was exposed.

I had to tell my job I'm not coming in till I test negative. They had a problem with this. I told them feel free to fire me, I'm not coming the fark in.

That right there proves that no, we're not close.

/Had it in November.
//Feeling slight symptoms but that's quite possibly psychosomatic
 
