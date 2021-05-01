 Skip to content
(Royal Gazette)   France: we'll just test out these ICBMs over this completely empty patch of Atlantic Ocean. Bermuda: HEY WAIT A MINUTE HERE   (royalgazette.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Nuclear weapon, Atlantic Ocean, Ballistic missile, Latitude, Submarine, Intercontinental ballistic missile, Nuclear warfare, United Kingdom  
263 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 10:50 AM



6 Comments     (+0 »)
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smaller boats didn't need to be worried about it

There's an inbound missile headed for the ocean at several kilometers per second, but my boat will be destroyed instantly and painlessly so no worry.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not an Exocet, this one probably can't hit ships.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What the hell did the Atlantic Ocean ever do to France???
 
Biledriver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ships, beware, a French inter-continental ballistic missile could be heading your way, stay clear of a large swathe of the Atlantic near Bermuda
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Watch them hit St. Pierre and Miquelon.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maurice Minnifield is getting upset.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
