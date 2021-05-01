 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Heads up Spain, a ragtag band of Mexican revolutionaries plan to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a wooden boat and invade you. They say it's peaceful but don't believe them   (odditycentral.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Mexico, United States, North American Free Trade Agreement, Hernn Corts, Atlantic Ocean, Indigenous peoples of the Americas, Zapatista Army of National Liberation, Spanish colonization of the Americas  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 10:36 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They get invaded by the English every August, and that's far worse.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Music - 1978 - NBC Classical Chorus With Eric Idle - An English Ship Went To See In The Month Of May
Youtube rC0Vnu6S9Kk
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the modern world one needs a passport and a visa to invade.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good luck.
 
Xetal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder what percentage of the world's population lives on land they took from other humans?

I'm guessing pretty close to 100%?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If indigenous Mexicans were well suited to invading Spain, they probably would have done it hundreds of years ago.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: "A group of seven Zapatistas, indigenous Mexcian revolutionaries, is getting ready to set sale..."

"Zapatistas" is spelled correctly.

They are going to have problems. Spain enforces its immigration laws.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "A group of seven Zapatistas, indigenous Mexcian revolutionaries, is getting ready to set sale..."

"Zapatistas" is spelled correctly.

They are going to have problems. Spain enforces its immigration laws.


Read on. If they're turned away, they're going to canoe back.

Or disappear forever into the depths of the ocean, more likely.
 
The Southern Logic Company
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait...Ive seen this one before....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/always turn this mod off
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.