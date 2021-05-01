 Skip to content
 
(WHNT Huntsville)   Florida demands recount when Oklahoma declared Lightning Capital of USA   (whnt.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Thunderstorm, Chris Vagasky, Lightning, lightning detection, supercell thunderstorms, Vaisala's Lightning Applications Manager, Storm, large clusters of severe storms  
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Florida still has.

jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Florida still has.

[Fark user image image 425x492]


Depending on what part of Oklahoma, you can still have those as well, but I guess you're referring to the state as a whole?
 
proton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Florida still has.

[Fark user image image 425x492]


That sounds more like Arkansas.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: "... despite Oklahoma edging out Florida in total lightning count, Florida is still the king when it comes to cloud-to-ground lightning."

So, a person in Florida is more likely to be struck by lightning than a person in Oklahoma.

Way to go Florida! Woo-hoo!
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "... despite Oklahoma edging out Florida in total lightning count, Florida is still the king when it comes to cloud-to-ground lightning."

So, a person in Florida is more likely to be struck by lightning than a person in Oklahoma.

Way to go Florida! Woo-hoo!


When I did boot camp in Orlando, if clouds rolled in, they restricted us to whatever building we were currently in until it passed. Almost every day was a "black flag" day.
 
