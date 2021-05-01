 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A collared mountain lion has been spotted roaming Guadalupe Mountains National Park. One small problem. The Park hasn't collared cats since the 1980s   (yahoo.com) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Accidentally?
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sayof?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A piece of flair?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Should be easy to tell if the collar is from the 1980s
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably just looking for gold to fix his space ship.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a time traveler
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Squeeze - Cool For Cats (Official Video)
Youtube uJ2cEc_TCH8
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x312]

Probably just looking for gold to fix his space ship.


Will help

catster.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe it just got there from work.
 
