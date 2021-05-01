 Skip to content
 
(Wikipedia)   So what exactly is May Day anyway?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
20
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The day that LABOR DAY should be made in the US, like the rest of the freaking world.

FARK Joe McCarthy and study the Haymarket Riot.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Airplane Movie Mayday
Youtube tYJxU0TKr_Y
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A distress call from a ship, but that's not important now.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
May 1.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

May Day is the Holiday to Celebrate Workers. Except in the USA and Canada, where the bourgeoisie created the fake holiday called Labour Day with typical bushwa irony.

I am afraid I have to agree. May Day was the real deal despite being taken over by the Communists, much as Labour Day belong to the Plutocrats.

If you want to celebrate something, Karl Marx's Birthday is May 5th. Cinco de Mayo is the same day, however, and May the Fourth be With You is the previous day, so don't mix holidays or you'll lose as much as two or three weeks.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the cross-quarter day between the Equinox in March and the Solstice in June, approximately.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men Without Hats - Safety Dance (HD 720p)
Youtube 0QDKLglEP5Y
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some, it's just the first day of May and for others, a spiritual celebration
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the day cops were used to suppress americans striking for an 8 hour work day ?

you know in 1887. its awesome they dont do that anymore
 
InnKeeper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jonathan Coulton - First Of May
Youtube v-ohxxZBBFA
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A day for Soviets to drive tanks and missiles and fly jets over red square?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuusi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A day for workers and university students, originally. Now one of the few national carnival days.

Right now having a long wet lunch with friends. We were students, and young, once.

/ opened the first bubbly at 10am
// not kalsarikännit for once, that's for next week
/// forever young
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mayday - Red Dwarf - Marooned
Youtube _aPF-Rui09Y
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Spring rebirth day too - which is awesome symbolism since I get my first shot of vaccine today!
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to eat SOS on May Day?
 
luckyeddie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lister: "M'aidez".

Rimmer: "Ascension Sunday...Fifteenth Tuesday after Pentecost..."
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

my Dad's favorite meal was SOS. I didn't learn it was called creamed chipped beef on toast until I was 11.
 
