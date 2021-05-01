 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Janky & Johnson   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
3
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't "Janky & Johnson" on VHS around 1987...
...wait.
I'm thinking of something else...
 
mike4688
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Wasn't "Janky & Johnson" on VHS around 1987...
...wait.
I'm thinking of something else...


You're thinking of "Jerking Mr. Johnson."
(A safety-video made for Magic Johnson, to hand out to groupies, before hooking up.)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"As with all vaccines imported into Canada, the Janssen vaccines will only be released for distribution once Health Canada is satisfied that they meet the Department's high standards for quality, safety and efficacy," Health Canada said.

So this is normal procedure for vaccines imported into Canada; but lets run this story on a COVID vaccine to increase doubt for those people hesitant to get vaccinated.
 
