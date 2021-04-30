 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   In today's episode of "JFC, get a grip"   (wcpo.com)
    Brood X cicadas, Michelle Dillingham, Mental illness, Panic attack  
posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 6:05 AM



25 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A lot of people can't cope with a lot of things any more.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
All I know is that the suckers hurt like hell when you hit one while riding a motorcycle.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Time to break out the recipes and get to eating.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More like, 'KFC'

Amirite?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So, the therapist needs a therapist. Either that or earplugs.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The last one, the cicadas were so loud, we had to yell, in our house, to talk to each other.  It was like that for weeks.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What kinda shot do y'all use to bag them suckers?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WTFDYW: All I know is that the suckers hurt like hell when you hit one while riding a motorcycle.


and them things are BIG if they're riding motorcycles
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I had no idea that The Cicadas was the name of a motorcycle gang.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cicadas didn't bother me, but don't even f*ck with those cicada killers

/All the bad attitude you would expect from a giant wasp
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
for me, it's just what summer sounds like.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, have you lived through a Brood X cycle?  Serious question.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Subby, have you lived through a Brood X cycle?  Serious question.


er, experienced.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I too like to spend my summer screaming obnoxiously.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The cicadas didn't bother me, but don't even f*ck with those cicada killers

/All the bad attitude you would expect from a giant wasp


Really? We played with them as kids all the time and never got stung. I just always assumed they were docile.  Maybe we were just lucky.


Paper wasps, on the other hand....fark those things.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Time to break out the recipes and get to eating.


We in and around New Orleans would have made them edible by now if it were possible.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This just in, phobias aren't rational. The person with the phobia knows that it isn't rational, but that doesn't matter. Telling them to "get a grip" isn't helpful.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Really? We played with them as kids all the time and never got stung. I just always assumed they were docile.  Maybe we were just lucky.


you....played with wasps??? WTF?
 
gottagopee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

log_jammin: Tchernobog: Really? We played with them as kids all the time and never got stung. I just always assumed they were docile.  Maybe we were just lucky.

you....played with wasps??? WTF?


They're very unaggressive. There's a boatload of them around here .
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gottagopee: log_jammin: Tchernobog: Really? We played with them as kids all the time and never got stung. I just always assumed they were docile.  Maybe we were just lucky.

you....played with wasps??? WTF?

They're very unaggressive. There's a boatload of them around here .


Yeah, a lot of creepy crawlies that people loathe and despise are actually pretty chill. I freaked my cousin the fark out by free handling a black widow once!
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gottagopee: log_jammin: Tchernobog: Really? We played with them as kids all the time and never got stung. I just always assumed they were docile.  Maybe we were just lucky.

you....played with wasps??? WTF?

They're very unaggressive. There's a boatload of them around here .


man fark that. if it has a stinger I'm not touching it.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: gottagopee: log_jammin: Tchernobog: Really? We played with them as kids all the time and never got stung. I just always assumed they were docile.  Maybe we were just lucky.

you....played with wasps??? WTF?

They're very unaggressive. There's a boatload of them around here .

Yeah, a lot of creepy crawlies that people loathe and despise are actually pretty chill. I freaked my cousin the fark out by free handling a black widow once!


Also, I love this guy who steals this hive's queen, shakes them out of a tree, and only gets stung twice.
If I Hadn't Caught It On Camera You Wouldn't Have Believed Me
Youtube YgOYLDf5Wv8
The thing that a lot of people need to learn is that no creature can in nature hates you, and as long as you know how to approach them-or in most cases, NOT approach them- they're usually just minding their business.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now, I am brave enough to pick up a June Bug.


...if I've had a few beers.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: gottagopee: log_jammin: Tchernobog: Really? We played with them as kids all the time and never got stung. I just always assumed they were docile.  Maybe we were just lucky.

you....played with wasps??? WTF?

They're very unaggressive. There's a boatload of them around here .

Yeah, a lot of creepy crawlies that people loathe and despise are actually pretty chill. I freaked my cousin the fark out by free handling a black widow once!


i.insider.comView Full Size

I.
AM.
JEALOUS.

\yes, CA:WS Black WIdow was the hottest Black Widow so far
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

log_jammin: Tchernobog: Really? We played with them as kids all the time and never got stung. I just always assumed they were docile.  Maybe we were just lucky.

you....played with wasps??? WTF?


I'd never seen a cicada killer until I bought my house. They're sizeable things. when I looked up to find out wtf it was, I read that cicada killers are pretty unaggressive wasps, and can frequently be curious about new things, and humans. it's not unheard of them to be handled by humans.

that being said, the goddamn things are the size of my thumb and live in a hole in the ground. they're fun to watch from a distance.
 
