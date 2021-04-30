 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Students of the Scandinavian Cello School perform for cows. No, this is not a Far Side cartoon but probably should be   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, ABC News, Privacy Policy, Privacy policy, Privacy, Good Morning America, Internet privacy  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are they given more cows if they perform really well?

Have they considered switching to a fiat currency?

(Though why they'd want more than one Fiat, I'll never know.)
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I briefly played clarinet in the fifth grade before rightly being told the clarinet wasn't for me. And no, not the sax either, definitely not drums.  I'm sure the nearby classes would have preferred if we all played for cows.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jazz for Cows
Youtube lXKDu6cdXLI
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Think about the sounds cows make. The cello is right around their vocal range. It might be interesting if the cows start reciting the tunes.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Moooon River?
 
orbister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Moooon River?


In the Moooooood?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A mooving performance?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Think about the sounds cows make. The cello is right around their vocal range. It might be interesting if the cows start reciting the tunes.


I hear they prefer other art forms, actually.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

orbister: Numberlady2: Moooon River?

In the Moooooood?


Cud it out you two!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.