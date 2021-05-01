 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Order up for a venti homicide in the drive-thru   (foxnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Orlando Sentinel, Orlando, Florida, Florida man, JustinBoersma, Tribune Company, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing, John Bersia  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'd like a grande latte with an extra shot... make that no shots, please...."
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he shot his load over a handjob dispute?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram for Mongo: So he shot his load over a handjob dispute?


Lulz
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A witness told police that Boersma cut off a man in line at the drive-thru, so the other man got out of his truck, started banging on Boersma's window, and ripped the door handle off...

Boersma told detectives after being arrested that he had his girlfriend, their baby and another friend in the car, and he was afraid that the man was going back to his car to get a gun, though he admitted he never saw a firearm, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Sounds like Boersma might have a point, usually a person who is so mad that he rips a door handle off a car isn't going back to his own car to get his insurance card.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Venti Homicide is the name of my late 2000s indie folk themed NWA cover band.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Somebody goin' to prison for a little bit.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's Florida so he'll probably have a good defense lawyer claiming he was standing his ground.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shoot them right and you'll get extra foam.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.