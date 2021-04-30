 Skip to content
(WDEF Chattanooga)   U.S.S Chattanooga found in the last place you would expect   (wdef.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is what people need to pay attention to, not politics.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chattanooga?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Track 29?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chattan... damn.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom's underwear drawer?

Oh.  The *last* place.

Nevermind.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I told them from the very beginning, it's called surveying. It's not called finding," said Smith.

-- more words --

"We want to do something fun but also something practical and in underwater archaeology, nine times out of 10 students are getting jobs in this kind of field they're going to be doing exactly what we were doing that day when we found the shipwrecks.

Hmmm.

Good for them, and history too I guess.

/and X never marks the spot.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad they called it a US ship and not a Union ship.  The term Union is a term that Lost Causers came up with to make the two sides of the war sound like they were equally legitimate.  The correct term for the army opposing the Confederacy is actually, the United States Army.  Even during the war, the confederates would refer to them as the Federal forces, not the Union.  A ship would be a vessel of the United States Navy.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This is what people need to pay attention to, not politics.


Rotting wood and rusted metal are not more important than getting the country on the right path you worthless twat
 
ISO15693
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: cretinbob: This is what people need to pay attention to, not politics.

Rotting wood and rusted metal are not more important than getting the country on the right path you worthless twat


getting the country on the right path

That's leadership, not politics.

We have leadership now. Trump was all politics and zero leadership.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ISO15693: lifeslammer: cretinbob: This is what people need to pay attention to, not politics.

Rotting wood and rusted metal are not more important than getting the country on the right path you worthless twat

getting the country on the right path

That's leadership, not politics.

We have leadership now. Trump was all politics and zero leadership.


Leadership involves lots of politics.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tennessee?
 
