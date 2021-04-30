 Skip to content
 
News: Radio morning show host gets laid off. Fark: Less than a week after he got a tattoo of the radio station on his shoulder
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You gotta know someone in the admin office knew about his pending tattoo and the decision to terminate.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He looks like that was not the first bad decision he made.
Or the last.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I love the smell of fake in the morning. Smells like... fake.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, it's probly just a slow patch.  Maybe he'll get hired back when there's more radio available.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He definitely has a face made for radio.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just add 'Sucks' to the bottom of it.  Problem solved...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which station?  WIL?  Ah, one of the country music stations.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
BUTTFLAP AND SKIDMARK ARE DISHEARTENED TO INFORM THE LISTENER THAT BUTTFLAP HAS MOVED ON TO BROWNER PASTURES
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Hey, I just got fired from 92.3 WIL radio! Here's a picture of me with a 'tattoo' of 92.3 WIL radio with my 92.3 WIL radio hat! I totally got that 'tattoo' less than a week before my scheduled vacation and will definitely not be back on the air in a couple of weeks on 92.3 WIL radio. I'm going to call up the local paper to give them the inside scoop that I plan to sleep in on Monday.'

Booooo! Your shtick sucks!
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let those among us who have never been dumb enough to get a tattoo of our current employer throw the first stone and say "ha" and also "ha".
 
crinz83
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
well, in his defense, this is the first time i ever heard of someone in radio getting fired
 
sleep lack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My first job was working at a radio station out of the sprawling metropolis of Mason City Iowa.  Let me tell you something:

WKRP in Cincinnati was not a sitcom.  It was a documentary.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB:

Once met a guy with a BMW logo tattooed on his chest. He entered a competition run by the company about how much they loved BMW.

Of course they have him first prize, and probably never did anything like that again. All we could do when he showed us the tat to prove it was nod enthusiastically and non reactionary and Homer into the bush.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: My first job was working at a radio station out of the sprawling metropolis of Mason City Iowa.  Let me tell you something:

WKRP in Cincinnati was not a sitcom.  It was a documentary.


I imagine there's a lot of Johnny Fever in most radio personnel
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: My first job was working at a radio station out of the sprawling metropolis of Mason City Iowa.  Let me tell you something:

WKRP in Cincinnati was not a sitcom.  It was a documentary.


I stayed there one night. I grew up in Ventura, CA and when I found out there was a Ventura, IA, I decided to drive there to check it out. I stayed in Mason City because I don't think Ventura even had a motel.
Clear Lake and the Surf Ballroom were pretty cool. Wasn't expecting to see that and the crash site of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Big Bopper.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet her has no regerts.
 
