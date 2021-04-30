 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Watch your fruit intake   (woodtv.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or at least use lube.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But now is not the time to talk about food control while driving, is it?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought fruit was healthy....
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver is OK and no one else was hurt during the crash.

Lies. If he were a true Oklahoman he'd only be eating steak.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're supposed to chew bananas.
 
JRoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've sort-of wondered about that scenario. I mean, everybody eats while driving at some point, right?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't cur, had Yummy-Yummy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ISO15693: [Fark user image image 425x231]


Oh no, I ain't falling for that one again!
 
crinz83
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the nice part is, when your abdomen smashes into the steering wheel, it dislodges the fruit
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eating while driving.

It's in the section marked 'special skills'.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
another professional driver
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like fruitcake.  If a few semi's get wrecked I'm okay with it.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

You dumb biatch.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From the pics, I'd say it looks more like he was eating squash.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We need more information.  What kind of fruit was it?  Was it a grape?  Because one grape should not be that hard to bite into and digest.   Maybe it was a watermelon and he was holding the entire watermelon in front of his face because that's how he likes to dive into it for the full watermelon experience - which then had the added benefit of a Gallagher-style watermelon-smashing grand finale with a full smash-o-rama into the forest.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Please, for the love of god, no teeth!
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it a banana? I bet it was a banana.

/ old habits are hard to break
// apparently so was the truck! *badum tsss*
/// I'm here all night, try the sausage!
 
