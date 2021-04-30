 Skip to content
 
Nigerian teen wins $5 million in scholarship offers in the US and UK. But first she'll need to send a $5000 cashier's check to release the funds
She applied to a ton of schools. I wonder how much that cost her in application fees?
 
tarkin1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is NOT how you show scholarships.

When I was a kid I won AN $8000 for any school in my state.   There are over 100 schools in my state, that does NOT mean I won $800,000 in scholarship offers.  If you can only use 1, then you list the highest one, you do not total them all up.

This kind of slimy con-man speak is often used by liars.   The Miss USA contest loves to speak like this.    They grant one scholarship, they should only talk about the max you can use.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tarkin1: That is NOT how you show scholarships.

When I was a kid I won AN $8000 for any school in my state.   There are over 100 schools in my state, that does NOT mean I won $800,000 in scholarship offers.  If you can only use 1, then you list the highest one, you do not total them all up.

This kind of slimy con-man speak is often used by liars.   The Miss USA contest loves to speak like this.    They grant one scholarship, they should only talk about the max you can use.


That's like when you get a pack of coupons in the mail containing "$4200 worth of savings" as if it was even remotely possible to apply more than a handful.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I am still doing research on some schools that are at the top of my list, like Stanford, Harvard, MIT, Duke, Johns Hopkins, and just trying to compare and contrast all of them thoroughly," she said.

Not so smart after all, is she?
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This applying and scholarship stuff seems like a lot of work.  Probably why I didn't go to college.
 
