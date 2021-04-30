 Skip to content
(USA Today)   US Fish and Wildlife Service crew caught a 240-lb, 6'10" sturgeon last week, believed to have been hatched prior to the 1920s   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Detroit River, Grosse Ile Township, Michigan, Grosse Ile, Detroit, Great Lakes, Fishing, big fish story, Lake Erie  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Song is about a catfish but it fits.
Otis Gibbs -Big Whiskers
Youtube nkESMI5axZA
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not surprised.  Sturgeon can get big and live a long time.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
FTFA:
"The three scientists - Paige Wigren,Jennifer Johnson, and Jason Fischer ..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crew of three measured and tagged the fish, a female, with a chip similar to what people put in their pets.

A technique pioneered by Arthur Treacher in the 1970s.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no General Sherman...

deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yo FWS is supposed to be out there enforcing the endangered species act not killing grandpa fish wtf
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caught, tagged and released, not killed.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say they were surprised to find a first minister so far south this year, noting that their preferred habitat tends to be closer to the United Kingdom...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the fish was signed up for the NBA in half an hour?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

motherfarker don't come at me with "facts" you "learned" from "reading the article"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd it taste?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
/csb

The most frightened I have been while fishing was when I was getting around the recreation bans during the 2017 wildfires by fishing like this (At 1am, when the planes could not fly and no one could see me being a reckless nutter):

Fark user imageView Full Size


When I saw this fish, and one about 50% larger 5' under my transducer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That is one massive farking fish, for anyone unfamiliar with fish finders.  I pulled my flippered feet out of the water in a flash and broke out the emergency paddles.  I was about 1km from the shore and I think my heart rate was over 200 the entire row home. I bent one paddle shaft I was rowing so hard!

I asked a couple local fishermen what could possibly be that large in that lake, and was told that the sturgeon come up the Fraser and make it into the lake.  Sturgeon come up to the surface during late night and early morning to feed.  The larger one was easily 7' long  -  I could make out all the fins and head on the sonar image, which never happens with a trout or even a larger pike.

That was the end of me being a dumbass and trying to fish during the recreation bans of the 2017 forest fires.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They vow to return with a dumpster-sized deep fryer and gallons of tartar sauce.
 
suid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read that as a "6' 10", 240-lb surgeon".  Like, whoa, that's straight out of 50 shades.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

With her mouth silly!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aye, ye bin telt
Nicola and the six outdoors
Youtube OQdp_xOlc14
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Normally, they'd all take a photo holding the fish. But this one was so big, that they laid it down in the boat, and snapped an image with the 5-foot-6 Johnson lying next to it so anyone who sees it can immediately understand the scale of it.

Well, holding it up would be kind of awkward.  Like slaughtering what could otherwise be a kosher giraffe in the approved way.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


//username tag checks out
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I found a reference, literally 10 min ago, from Field and Stream, early 80s ish about a rod and bait guy, in the Fraser, some how landing one that was a bit less than half a tonne. Like literally between 450 and 500kg.
I have vague memories from when I was a kid, in Ottawa, in the early 70's, of someone taking one that was over 200kg, just below the Deschaine rapids, can't find it on the goggles though.
Sturgeon grow funking big.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm amazed the fish survived what we did to the central Great Lakes during the 1920s to 1980...it must've been in one of the Northern Ones in the deeps.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They gotta name it Big Unit.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't think he was that old, but he was one of the better characters on the show
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avery614
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Primus - Ol' Diamondback Sturgeon (LYRICS)
Youtube YNGpNP6qud0
 
Avery614
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
PRIMUS - John THe Fisherman
Youtube lkFMJ4-ai1I
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SumoJeb:
That is one massive farking fish, for anyone unfamiliar with fish finders.  I pulled my flippered feet out of the water in a flash and broke out the emergency paddles.  I was about 1km from the shore and I think my heart rate was over 200 the entire row home. I bent one paddle shaft I was rowing so hard!

My boss when I worked for a charter company would tell people it was a lake monster every time finders saw a beluga whale or Greenland Shark in the St. Laurence. I never saw a Greenland shark but I've seen Beluga whales all over places they are not supposed to go (Thousand Islands, Gananoque, Lake Ontario about 30 miles north of Oswego, once). We'd see the occasional monster size sturgeon or giant lake trout (around 4 ft) but Belugas tend to swim in groups, so they'd scare the crap out of people when they'd go deep. (especially because they sometimes tail you ALL day and they'd pop up suddenly to say hi when we'd turn south for home.
 
