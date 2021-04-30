 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSVN Miami)   Knock knock. Who's there? Ali? Ali who .... OH HELL NO   (wsvn.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Sunbeam Television, WSVN, WHDH-TV, massive alligator, Florida Fish, recent times, mating season, Sunbeam Television Corp.  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 5:49 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a massive gator. That's 5' at the most.
Go back where the fark you came from.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's not a massive gator. That's 5' at the most.
Go back where the fark you came from.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"You're luggage a carry on."
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
whew, I was afraid it was a Jehovah's Witness.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: whew, I was afraid it was a Jehovah's Witness.


Wtinesss witness witness.....
wait, that's not how it goes
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Excuse me, sir, but do you have a moment to talk about the good news of Wally Gator?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's not a massive gator. That's 5' at the most.
Go back where the fark you came from.


You know, it's Florida, okay? Not Australia. They don't have as many "Nope" options.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.