offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a heartbeat

/well me, but probs not the Mrs.
//definitely not the Mrs.
///three times not the Mrs. and many more than that
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'd say upgrade this wood burning furnace first, but then I thought ehh it's Missouri, how cold can it be.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like every stupid "custom" room from Extreme Home Makeover that makes it impossible to sell said home was put into a single home.

Amazing.

/Kitchen is way too small
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's awesome. It so weirdly specific though. Not sure why someone would put that much work into it then sell it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's.... actually pretty nice. Cheaper than my house, I'd buy it. Just one problem - it's in Missouri. Deal breaker.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, the stripper pole in the "Entertainment room" would be great for weekend fun...the backyard is really cool.  The rest is....meh...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: That's.... actually pretty nice. Cheaper than my house, I'd buy it. Just one problem - it's in Missouri. Deal breaker.


But Missouri loves company!

/But it doesn't get company because who the fark voluntarily goes to Missouri
//Family is from KC, MO, but I was born after they left
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the backyard, but the interior is too much.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is disorienting.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Individually, there's some really beautiful pieces and design elements. Altogether, it's kind of sensory overload to the eyeballs.  As to why one would fix it up like that, then sell it, perhaps they died? Maybe a cool ghost comes with it.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A stripper pole with mirror, shaggin bed, all overlooked my a cross.  Gotta have Jesus bless the girls when you bring them over from the Diamond Cabaret in Illinois.

/just wow.
//I like it but won't go back to Missouri.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
egomann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel that there is a tragedy in the story of this house.
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool and funky, but holy shiat, the photographer hit the filters a little too hard. I thought the fad of over-detailed, over-saturated photos died years ago...
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$325K is that estimate to Demo the place to remodel?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick with that geodesic dome house in Wildwood.
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This mansion has been gzipped to decrease its size.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state of misery, yes. St. Louis, no.
/they have some mighty fine backwoods to get lost in.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 pounds of decor in a 10 pound sack..Yikes...How much of that crap is leaving with the owner and
how much of it is "fixtured" Personally, I don't want to invest that much in Windex and time cleaning
all the mirrors..I'm ugly and don't need reminding constantly by my own house..
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pics gave me epilepsy.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't even figure out the shape of most of these rooms.  I kept expecting to see a surprised, dripping wet Cthuhlu with a towel wrapped around his heading going, "EEEEK!" as he runs into the photographer while rounding a corner.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is this?

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: The state of misery, yes. St. Louis, no.
/they have some mighty fine backwoods to get lost in.bury bodies in


St. Louis is in Detroit territory for population loss (percentage wise).

1950 population: 856,796
2019 population: 300,576
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blondambition: What the hell is this?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


I think it's the Rube Goldeberg machine that lifts the light in this picture off the table:

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That statue is pretty bad but other than being busy it isn't a bad design.  Colors all work together fairly well and the "inside out" attic room is a neat idea.  Even if it didn't have a stripper pole.

But since it isn't a cookie cutter mcmansion you need to mock it, right?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

freetomato: Maybe a cool ghost comes with it.


SOLD!
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On the bed instead of a pillow they need rocks........pillow sized rocks.
 
Northern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ishmel: I think it's awesome. It so weirdly specific though. Not sure why someone would put that much work into it then sell it.


This has "lottery winner" written all over it, followed by bankruptcy.
 
derio42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't stand the filters they use on real estate photographs. Is there some kind of 'reverse filter' so I can see it as a regular normal photograph?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drayno76: A stripper pole with mirror, shaggin bed, all overlooked my a cross.  Gotta have Jesus bless the girls when you bring them over from the Diamond Cabaret in Illinois.

/just wow.
//I like it but won't go back to Missouri.

[Fark user image image 717x481]


My wife noticed the same things while I'm sitting here going "why the Fark is the tv directly next to the pillows?"
She says "there's a TV?"
There's WAY too much going on here to take in.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When a trim carpenter wins the lottery
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Northern: Ishmel: I think it's awesome. It so weirdly specific though. Not sure why someone would put that much work into it then sell it.

This has "lottery winner" written all over it, followed by bankruptcy.


No, this has somewhat successful and very eccentrc creative type written all over it.  I'd guess someone creative but frustrated due to their professional career being to be creative, but not too creative.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Fara Clark: The state of misery, yes. St. Louis, no.
/they have some mighty fine backwoods to get lost in.bury bodies in

St. Louis is in Detroit territory for population loss (percentage wise).

1950 population: 856,796
2019 population: 300,576


Living in SE Michigan, and calling KCK my hometown, I know a bit about those parts of the country.
/Ozarks is truly pretty country, despite the rednecks.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yikes! Will not be meeting you in St. Louis
 
Elzar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ooh i think I've seen this one before - is this one with Bill Murray, Owen Wilson and Jason Schwartzman?
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
However it happened, it's awesome.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's an Escape House, isn't it?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would absolutely like to take a tour through the house. With someone carefully guiding me by the arm so I don't walk into something.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Had me right up to the HOA.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blondambition: What the hell is this?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


SCHTEEEEEEMMM PUUUUNK!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
<tears_of_beauty.gif>
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blondambition: What the hell is this?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Interesting decoration choice. Sort of a weird, "Let's let five-year-olds decorate our BDSM dungeon" vibe.
 
cptrios
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2500sqft in a city for $325k. Ugh.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This looks more like a rendering than an actual photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then there's the matter of a window for viewing.... a ladder and file cabinets?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's weird but not random mannequin weird.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ less than a minute ago  
yeah thats cool. i love it. especially the stripper pole by the couch\bed with the wall size mirror..

// but yes.. we would all prob need to divorce the mrs.. and then we cant afford it. or the stripper for the pole.
 
