(Guardian) So, just how bad is it in India right now? Holy shiat
59
59 Comments
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital beds are unavailable. Doctors and medical staff are at breaking point. Friends call with stories about wards with no staff and more dead patients than live ones. People are dying in hospital corridors, on roads and in their homes. Crematoriums in Delhi have run out of firewood. The forest department has had to give special permission for the felling of city trees. Desperate people are using whatever kindling they can find. Parks and car parks are being turned into cremation grounds.

JFC!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I reached out to my closest colleagues in India just today to check in with them, ask them about their families, ask them if there was anything I could do to support them, if there was any work I could take off their plates. It is heartbreaking, listening to them explain what is going on and how it is impacting them - and my colleagues are in a modern, bustling city.

If you work with folks in India - and I know so many of us do - check in with them, give them an ear, loosen up your deadlines, offer to take some work off their plates so they have a bit more flexibility to care for their families.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely that many people will vote the wright decision
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the smoke plumes can be seen from orbit.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing this pandemic has taught us, it's that these weak-arm fascists like Modi and Trump absolutely do not have the answers.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will impact the global economy for sure.

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-count​ries/articles/2021-04-30/4-reasons-why​-indias-covid-crisis-will-derail-the-w​orld-economy

Last year 250 million Indians staged a strike. What will this year bring?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I wonder if the smoke plumes can be seen from orbit.


FTA: Crematoriums in Delhi have run out of firewood. The forest department has had to give special permission for the felling of city trees. Desperate people are using whatever kindling they can find. Parks and car parks are being turned into cremation grounds. It's as if there's an invisible UFO parked in our skies, sucking the air out of our lungs. An air raid of a kind we've never known.

Wow
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My x-wife's family is from Uttar Pradesh. The in-laws are great people. I hope they pull through this ok.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Hospital beds are unavailable. Doctors and medical staff are at breaking point. Friends call with stories about wards with no staff and more dead patients than live ones. People are dying in hospital corridors, on roads and in their homes. Crematoriums in Delhi have run out of firewood. The forest department has had to give special permission for the felling of city trees. Desperate people are using whatever kindling they can find. Parks and car parks are being turned into cremation grounds.

JFC!


Got to happy hour feeling pretty great.  Then I read that.  Holy fark.

/Beer is extra tasty
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this stage of things in the word and what we know about Covid, why do people seem to see this as totally unexpected?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just address the lack of doctors by importing Indian doctors, like the US has been doing all these years to address our own physician deficit?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: If there's one thing this pandemic has taught us, it's that these weak-arm fascists like Modi and Trump absolutely do not have the answers.


Thomas Frank and The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism
Youtube 7BPt6pK_Dn4


https://www.theguardian.com/commentis​f​ree/2020/sep/12/we-need-to-reclaim-pop​ulism-from-the-right-it-has-a-long-pro​ud-leftwing-history
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from various reporting the official India death total is only about  10% of the actual number of deaths from covid and being denied care. So a reasonable guess is there will be over 2 million killed and could be much higher (10 million+)
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When you have a billion of anything, was a million or two gonna hurt?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I watched the CNN reporter standing in front of the fires yesterday. That was jarring.
All that because of relaxed Covid restrictions, large religious gatherings and rallies for a country's leader.
Sounds familiar.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, India.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I wonder if the smoke plumes can be seen from orbit.


Most of Northern India is already covered with a clearly-visible haze.  Those aren't clouds.  It's light reflecting off air pollution.  It's been like this for a long time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I predicted this back at the beginning of the pandemic.  I very much wanted to be wrong.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
India sounds like a republican paradise complete with the hatred of Muslims.  Perhaps republicans can move there once they fill up the racist areas of idaho.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I wonder if the smoke plumes can be seen from orbit.

Most of Northern India is already covered with a clearly-visible haze.  Those aren't clouds.  It's light reflecting off air pollution.  It's been like this for a long time.

[Fark user image 850x344]


Shiat!
 
Bugerz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was sort of wondering when India would explode like this. I know it's a tragedy and I hate it, I was curious when it couldn't be hidden anymore.

Also, fark reich wing leaders. They've all shown how terrible they are in response to something like COVID.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OldRod: Crematoriums in Delhi have run out of firewood. The forest department has had to give special permission for the felling of city trees. Desperate people are using whatever kindling they can find.

JFC!


No wonder the price of 2 x 4s has skyrocketed

/I keed, I keed
 
parasol
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm going to thank you for the link, subby, just as soon as I go outside and take a deep breath, grateful to be here and already half vaxxed.

Those farkers (and you know who you are) who routinely call the US a third world nation should take a few minutes and read this, in it's entirety.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: At this stage of things in the word and what we know about Covid, why do people seem to see this as totally unexpected?


Most people weren't expecting the variants to explode like this.  The article discusses how India had a very successful lockdown last year.  Then the govt got complacent, the variants kicked in, Modi is actively trying to kill poor people, and here we are.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OldRod: foo monkey: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I wonder if the smoke plumes can be seen from orbit.

Most of Northern India is already covered with a clearly-visible haze.  Those aren't clouds.  It's light reflecting off air pollution.  It's been like this for a long time.

[Fark user image 850x344]

Shiat!


There's a lot of that too.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interesting that countries with fascist leaders have far worse Covid-19 problems and by interesting I mean obvious.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Modi is actively trying to kill poor people, and here we are.


I don't like to push conspiracy theories, but this does deal with their "untouchable" problem.

And by "problem", I mean their caste system still exists and too many in that country consider the lowest caste to be expendable.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On 27 April, the report was 323,144 new cases, 2,771 deaths. The precision is somewhat reassuring. Except - how do we know? Tests are hard to come by, even in Delhi. The number of Covid-protocol funerals from graveyards and crematoriums in small towns and cities suggest a death toll up to 30 times higher than the official count.

30 times higher than reported deaths? Sounds like several GOP states.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd rather not see this happen anywhere but if its going to continue then how about hitting Russia next? Specifically in the area near Ukraine where they have tanks massed.
 
parasol
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: When you have a billion of anything, was a million or two gonna hurt?


Traumatic Brain Injury suggests it's possible, depending on where and when and what couple of millions.

That presupposes it stops at just those two million and that losing just those doesn't start a cascade.

Take a braided rope and start snipping tiny fibers. Doesn't unravel, until it does.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: On 27 April, the report was 323,144 new cases, 2,771 deaths. The precision is somewhat reassuring. Except - how do we know? Tests are hard to come by, even in Delhi. The number of Covid-protocol funerals from graveyards and crematoriums in small towns and cities suggest a death toll up to 30 times higher than the official count.

30 times higher than reported deaths? Sounds like several GOP states.


When the dust settles, expect the same out of China.  The CCP will try to cover it up, but there's already hints that the death toll is much higher than the official numbers.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
let them burn.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Worth noting that India's healthcare system make the US look socialist. Less than 2% of public expenditures are for health care. Everything else is private. If you don't have money, you don't have health care.

That's why so many deaths are missed - so many are dying outside of healthcare. Never tested, never diagnosed. So when you see 3,500 dead in a day, that number is clearly higher. Deaths per year in India runs about 7.3 per 1000 (2019 numbers.) Multiply that by the 1.2 Billion there, you're looking a 8.76 million deaths per year, divide by 365 and you get an average of  about 24K dying per day.

Do you really think that 3500 more per day would be pushing the cremation and burial industries to the breaking point?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was a hard read.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

parasol: I'm going to thank you for the link, subby, just as soon as I go outside and take a deep breath, grateful to be here and already half vaxxed.

Those farkers (and you know who you are) who routinely call the US a third world nation should take a few minutes and read this, in it's entirety.


OK.

It's developing nation, the cold war has been over for 30 years.

What's your point?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jerryskid: India sounds like a republican paradise complete with the hatred of Muslims.  Perhaps republicans can move there once they fill up the racist areas of idaho.


To be fair, Mexico doesn't have nukes and a grievance about Santa Ana's defeat.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously, we could have had another Clinton, but had a pandemic response team. Instead we got an orange moron that basically told people to die and not wear masks.
 
geggy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jerryskid: India sounds like a republican paradise complete with the hatred of Muslims.  Perhaps republicans can move there once they fill up the racist areas of idaho.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Can't they just address the lack of doctors by importing Indian doctors, like the US has been doing all these years to address our own physician deficit?


They have at least three times our population, they would need even more Indian doctors than we have, if you can believe that.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I predicted this back at the beginning of the pandemic.  I very much wanted to be wrong.


Same. Only I thought it would happen LAST year. No clue why it would take this long.
 
parasol
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: parasol: I'm going to thank you for the link, subby, just as soon as I go outside and take a deep breath, grateful to be here and already half vaxxed.

Those farkers (and you know who you are) who routinely call the US a third world nation should take a few minutes and read this, in it's entirety.

OK.

It's developing nation, the cold war has been over for 30 years.

What's your point?


Practice gratitude.

Got a problem with that?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: foo monkey: Modi is actively trying to kill poor people, and here we are.

I don't like to push conspiracy theories, but this does deal with their "untouchable" problem.

And by "problem", I mean their caste system still exists and too many in that country consider the lowest caste to be expendable.


Hahaha, just like in the US.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And btw, all of this free range coronavirus in India has produced a new variant, reported to have infected vaccinated people in Israel.

Looks like a late run by the anti-science gang may win after all.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Seriously, we could have had another Clinton, but had a pandemic response team. Instead we got an orange moron that basically told people to die and not wear masks.


Modi, India's Trump like leader, is known for his signature color: saffron.

For those not into colors, it's an orange:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It could be a coincidence, but at this point I'm starting to believe don't trust any leader who is defined by the color orange!!!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
According to America (the news was full of "what we're gonna do now that the 'rona is gone" stories this morning), there's no more 'rona and we're all doing GREAT!

Too bad about India, though.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I wonder if the smoke plumes can be seen from orbit.

Most of Northern India is already covered with a clearly-visible haze.  Those aren't clouds.  It's light reflecting off air pollution.  It's been like this for a long time.

[Fark user image 850x344]


I'm wondering if the number of dead can be calculated from the daily smoke density.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
India was one of the first places to develop vaccines, contact tracing, and isolation procedures. I don't know what went wrong, but this is pretty astounding, and it sounds like 'what went wrong' is 'wannabe dictator'. They definitely have my sympathies on that front.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The family across the street are from India.  The mother and father went to India for a few months to care for his father.  They just came home 2 weeks ago.  They both tested positive for COVID immediately.

So they have been on lockdown inside their house since they got home.  By all accounts, they are both okay (asymptomatic).  But they are seriously quarantining themselves because they don't want to spread what may well amount to a strain we don't have here.

For the record, their kids are in their early 20's so they were fine to be left at the house for a while, in case you were wondering.

For my thoughts on India...  When I saw those video clips of them burning piles of bodies in the cities, I couldn't believe my eyes.  How in the world is that happening in ANY country in this world right now?!  It's horrible.
 
