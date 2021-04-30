 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CultureMap)   Austin is the number one city in America for naked gardening. In related news, there are people that like to garden naked   (austin.culturemap.com) divider line
46
    More: Giggity, Texas, newstudy, Naturism, Austin, Texas, Nudity, Metropolitan area, Lawn, Gardening  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 9:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At home? Or in the garden department of Sutherlands?

/ don't try that last one, it seems they throw you out
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I do. Sometimes shoes or gloves are needed, and of course pruning the roses requires a full suit of armor.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blessed are the melon farmers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Austin. With their bougie tacos.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's one way to Keep Austin Wierd.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a lot of hoes.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine Austin being part of Nurgle's  Garden.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: That is a lot of hoes.


Jeopardy! 10/8/2004 - Ken Jennings' "Hoe" Moment | #RIPAlexTrebek
Youtube NJO7hcinS-U
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: I guess that's one way to Keep Austin Wierd.


Yeah, but Austin is no longer organic weird. It's fake Silicon Valley weird.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of hoes.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds itchy.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: I guess that's one way to Keep Austin Wierd.



Been through that airport probably 6 times in the past 2 years.
Saw lots of t-shirts with that statement.

/ Felt sad for the city if that's their slogan.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: the money is in the banana stand: That is a lot of hoes.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NJO7hcin​S-U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

"I disagree, Ho was the correct answer Trebek!!!
Say "HI" to your Mom for me when you get home."

deadline.comView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a shortage of bees and mosquitoes in Austin.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit, I do not understand this kind of nudism.  While I don't have any interest in any type for myself, I can at least understand how someone might enjoy things like nude beaches or nude resorts, or just anything where you're basically going to sit there and relax and enjoy nice weather.  When it comes to things like gardening or doing other 'tasks', as well as the places that have non-sexual indoor nude areas (like nudist resorts with a non-clothing indoor lounge), I'm not sure I really understand it.  Anyone familiar with what it is that motivates people to go full-nudist beyond the basic 'enjoy warm weather outdoors sans clothing'?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is just fine without pics.

/the googles, they do nothing
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YES! I have a banana. I have a banana today!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: [i.pinimg.com image 222x299]


Many moons ago, we went camping at Sleeping Bear Dunes. You drive through a lot of rural Michigan to get there, and on the way, you see more polka dot bloomers than you can shake a stick at. Rural Michigan is Yard Art Central.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and they're probably wearing Crocs too 😬
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: ...and they're probably wearing Crocs too 😬


Croc and balls?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an art to this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photographer knew EXACTLY what they were doing in this pic

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ will someone add the Brazzers watermark pls?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Mrtraveler01: I guess that's one way to Keep Austin Wierd.


Been through that airport probably 6 times in the past 2 years.
Saw lots of t-shirts with that statement.

/ Felt sad for the city if that's their slogan.


It was created to support the small businesses in the city. Then the city's explosive growth got the best of them.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keep_​A​ustin_Weird
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe my balls can hang out, but there is no way I'm going back to gardening without my canvas picking sleeves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Mrtraveler01: I guess that's one way to Keep Austin Wierd.


Been through that airport probably 6 times in the past 2 years.
Saw lots of t-shirts with that statement.

/ Felt sad for the city if that's their slogan.


"Keep Austin Weird" is the slogan, but what else would you expect from the city that Willie once called home (he's now out in Luck, TX), plus we have an annual birthday party for Eeyore and a nude beach. "Weird" used to be the default setting but the Cali transplants are changing that.

BlueBox: Must be a shortage of bees and mosquitoes in Austin.


I know you were making a joke, but being a stop on the annual bat migration really cuts down on flying insects, plus a much lower chance of diseases like West Nile. Also, watching the bats come out from under the Congress Street bridge is pretty awesome.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's more "Austin a hotspot for filling in the goofiest option in a survey."
 
Huntceet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Butt Spiders!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I spent 45 minutes weeding tonight. Fark that.  Something bit my left ankle and left a gnarly bump.
 
Shiboleth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know a few gardeners. Not even their dermatologists want to see them naked, especially not weeding.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did I miss all the jokes about pruning bush?
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I gotta say Austin wasn't really very weird when I moved here 25 years ago from Madison. And it's just the Music Capitol of Travis County and not much more. It's still got a nice lakefront path going through downtown and greenbelts with hiking opportunities. Oh but look out, this is a WOKE, Cancel Culture town boy. Watch yourself.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do these naked gardeners keep their bushes neatly trimmed?
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Must be a shortage of bees and mosquitoes in Austin.


My first thought as well.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Photographer knew EXACTLY what they were doing in this pic

[Fark user image 425x318]

/ will someone add the Brazzers watermark pls?


I mean.. Using the light from the sun reflected off common garden implements to keep the actors warm, like that. Just so many things you don't consider about professional-grade photography.....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't this story usually from the UK?

2014 Fark article - UK

2009 Naked Garden Gnomes - UK

2018 Floridaman Naked Gardening

2020 Naked Gardening Day- worldwide
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is bad naked.
 
Loren
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I have to admit, I do not understand this kind of nudism.  While I don't have any interest in any type for myself, I can at least understand how someone might enjoy things like nude beaches or nude resorts, or just anything where you're basically going to sit there and relax and enjoy nice weather.  When it comes to things like gardening or doing other 'tasks', as well as the places that have non-sexual indoor nude areas (like nudist resorts with a non-clothing indoor lounge), I'm not sure I really understand it.  Anyone familiar with what it is that motivates people to go full-nudist beyond the basic 'enjoy warm weather outdoors sans clothing'?


I don't get nudist resorts.  However, when it's warm why wear anything more than you need to?

RogermcAllen: Maybe my balls can hang out, but there is no way I'm going back to gardening without my canvas picking sleeves:


Yeah, there's no way I would harvest our fruit in less than denim.  That sleeve looks very interesting, though.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This is bad naked.


Doesn't approve.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
F*CK, BEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Austin is the number one city in America for naked gardening

Uh, not according to the article.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Maybe my balls can hang out, but there is no way I'm going back to gardening without my canvas picking sleeves:
[Fark user image 800x800]


Yeah, I live in Maryland, heck, it's right there in the fruity name, which is not exactly known for it's lethal Australia-level wildlife, and I still wear steel-toe boots and heavy denim jeans when working the garden.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the rankings didn't account for fire ants.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Therion: I'm pretty sure the rankings didn't account for fire ants.


Brown Recluse spiders. farkers are nasty. Little tiny things, with venom that eats at your flesh for months.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the Summer, it's pretty common to see foobies out in the open at Barton Springs in Austin.  Unfortunately, the women's foobs that I saw were accompanied by bearded armpits and Hagrid's legs.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.