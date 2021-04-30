 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Gen Z term used to describe out of style millennials causes controversy. That is so fetch   (intheknow.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X term used here is actually a sentence; "How farking lame are you?"

But to everything there's a season.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like "Y-baby" to describe millennials. But everyone's gonna do their own thing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gen X sitting back watching Gen Z and Millennials fight
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Gen X sitting back watching Gen Z and Millennials fight
[i.pinimg.com image 330x248] [View Full Size image _x_]


really? 'cause i'm a millenial and i've been selling boomer pitchforks to zoomers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Walker: Gen X sitting back watching Gen Z and Millennials fight
[i.pinimg.com image 330x248] [View Full Size image _x_]

really? 'cause i'm a millenial and i've been selling boomer pitchforks to zoomers.


Well now they've put down their Tide Pods and TikTok and come after you. Enjoy.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Odd way of saying "karen"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't see what this has to do with age. My mom is 74 and she wouldn't be caught dead with that crap.
 
angryjd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"cheugy aesthetics and habits are frequently displayed in sororities, fraternities and social media influencer marketing, where men and women, while beautiful, blend in to a point of sameness in their appearance and actions."

How is this different than the word basic?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stepping into this thread may me realize just how much everyone farking hates everyone.
 
neongoats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Gen X term used here is actually a sentence; "How farking lame are you?"

But to everything there's a season.


I was going to go with "Whatever" - like chucks and denim, it's pretty much timeless.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

angryjd: "cheugy aesthetics and habits are frequently displayed in sororities, fraternities and social media influencer marketing, where men and women, while beautiful, blend in to a point of sameness in their appearance and actions."

How is this different than the word basic?


OH MY GOD. One is spelled 'cheugy' and the other is spelled 'basic'. Get with the times boomer.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*Made

...fark you, asshole, wanna fight about it?!

/takes off earrings, glasses, shirt, etc.
 
blackminded
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gen X here. I think this article was designed in a lab to make me angry.

/use your words you farking morons
//I can't afford a lawn
///third thing
 
Mukster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ernest Borgnine Loud Music & Dan Fogelberg
Youtube VqzlFudjePA
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

angryjd: "cheugy aesthetics and habits are frequently displayed in sororities, fraternities and social media influencer marketing, where men and women, while beautiful, blend in to a point of sameness in their appearance and actions."

How is this different than the word basic?


They didn't coin "basic." Each generation gets to coin its own slang & idioms. It's just how it works, whether you're describing nosebleeds, greasers, doves, hawks, skags, squares, geeks, nerds, dweebs, preppies, chavs, etc., etc. Meh.

The key is simply to let them do so.
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

angryjd: "cheugy aesthetics and habits are frequently displayed in sororities, fraternities and social media influencer marketing, where men and women, while beautiful, blend in to a point of sameness in their appearance and actions."

How is this different than the word basic?


I call it lame white culture

Damn Mayos!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Gen X sitting back watching Gen Z and Millennials fight
[i.pinimg.com image 330x248] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'd suggest that you're overstating the degree to which Millennials are "fighting" Zs. From up here, it sure looks a lot more like Z shrieking for attention, and acting like they'll never leave their teens and 20s.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How is that pronounced?

Imma goin' with "chugging."

/cool daddy
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Farging autocarrot.

"Chuggy"
 
rohar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This whole article is sus...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We Gen Xers hated the Boomers and for good reason but didn't give a shiat about any other generation. So I'm not going to mention that chick looks like Chealsea Handler had a clone with Dave Grohl because that would be rude.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Teenage girls tend to lead changes in language.

Half lobodimized minnows tend to lead schools of fish.

These two facts are unrelated, but then a word like this comes along and...
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I gotta admit, after reading that article, I find that word and the sh*t it describes pretty funny.

Then again, I'm an out-of-touch Gen X'er that wasn't really au courant in my youth anyway.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am glad I am so much better than all these people.

And all of you people.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Toxic humanity
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: How is that pronounced?

Imma goin' with "chugging."

/cool daddy


Not bothering.  You will never hear of it again.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Odd way of saying "karen"


Karens are probably inclined to being cheugy, but one does not require the other.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cheugga, please.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's pretty funny. I'm one of the elder millennials and some of my wife's friends have those stupid wooden signs all over their houses.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
... I can't tell those girls from the obnoxious trendy girls from 10 years ago from the obnoxious trendy girls from 20 years ago.

And those cutesy word decorations have been around and used by all the cutesy people we love to hate since the 90s at least, when is when I was first aware enough to notice them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: How is that pronounced?

Imma goin' with "chugging."

/cool daddy


Fark! The kids are butt chugging again!

/butt stuff
//it's always butt stuff!
///that'll never go out of style!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just not even right now, literally!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I like "Y-baby" to describe millennials. But everyone's gonna do their own thing.


Yeah, don't do that.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: replacementcool: Walker: Gen X sitting back watching Gen Z and Millennials fight
[i.pinimg.com image 330x248] [View Full Size image _x_]

really? 'cause i'm a millenial and i've been selling boomer pitchforks to zoomers.

Well now they've put down their Tide Pods and TikTok and come after you. Enjoy.


Weren't older people more likely to eat Tide Pods?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Gen X term used here is actually a sentence; "How farking lame are you?"

But to everything there's a season.


I'm Gen X, and I'd describe all the example stuff as 'kitsch '.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: That's pretty funny. I'm one of the elder millennials and some of my wife's friends have those stupid wooden signs all over their houses.


Dunno what the hate's all about, some of those wooden signs are spot-on!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

angryjd: "cheugy aesthetics and habits are frequently displayed in sororities, fraternities and social media influencer marketing, where men and women, while beautiful, blend in to a point of sameness in their appearance and actions."

How is this different than the word basic?


It seems to me that "basic" is about not thinking for yourself and just being whatever's popular at the time, like people who say they're into "top 40," whereas "cheugy" seems to be a specifically corporatized bland white aesthetic that makes everyone's eyes roll except for the people within that weird word-art cult.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm gen X, not Z, but I don't remember ever caring about what kind of shampoo anyone uses. I just buy whatever is on sale.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Teenage girls tend to lead changes in language.

Half lobodimized minnows tend to lead schools of fish.

These two facts are unrelated, but then a word like this comes along and...


What does coining a word have to do with lobotomies? That's how culture works. We make new words.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't this just "basic"?

LOL, I have no idea ...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: leeksfromchichis: Teenage girls tend to lead changes in language.

Half lobodimized minnows tend to lead schools of fish.

These two facts are unrelated, but then a word like this comes along and...

What does coining a word have to do with lobotomies? That's how culture works. We make new words.


Coining a word is fine. The concept is accurate and hilarious.

It's the locution itself I find inelegant.  It sits in the mouth like a tom cat's tootsie roll.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

angryjd: "cheugy aesthetics and habits are frequently displayed in sororities, fraternities and social media influencer marketing, where men and women, while beautiful, blend in to a point of sameness in their appearance and actions."

How is this different than the word basic?


Apparently basic implies that they do it out of ignorance, cheugy implies that they do it on purpose.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a Millennial, I'll say that 99% of the Millennials I know hate this sh*t, too. This is a specific, annoying slice of Millennials (and younger Gen X'ers that want to feel cool, and are doubly failing) that the rest of us want nothing to do with. So if you wanna rag on it, please do, and we'll join you.

I can't figure out how to pronounce "cheugy" by looking at it, though, which is irritating me. I can come up with like half a dozen pronunciations that follow basic English practices. I'm not sure if we need new words that are so ambiguously spelled.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Teenage girls tend to lead changes in language.

Half lobodimized minnows tend to lead schools of fish.

These two facts are unrelated, but then a word like this comes along and...


Excuse me but trends usually originate from the gay and POC communities!
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mukster: FTFY

[Fark user image image 425x604]


Oh...no. No, no, no. Nope...
/the only Chevy Chase in my reality is from  Christmas Vacation and Community..... maybe Three Amigos....
//but THAT above... I have chosen to perpetually deny it exists.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I'm gen X, not Z, but I don't remember ever caring about what kind of shampoo anyone uses. I just buy whatever is on sale.


The shampoo brand in question is herbal essence, and for those of us who were middle school boys circa 2000 those commercials... well...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: As a Millennial, I'll say that 99% of the Millennials I know hate this sh*t, too. This is a specific, annoying slice of Millennials (and younger Gen X'ers that want to feel cool, and are doubly failing) that the rest of us want nothing to do with. So if you wanna rag on it, please do, and we'll join you.

I can't figure out how to pronounce "cheugy" by looking at it, though, which is irritating me. I can come up with like half a dozen pronunciations that follow basic English practices. I'm not sure if we need new words that are so ambiguously spelled.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Krieghund: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Odd way of saying "karen"

Karens are probably inclined to being cheugy, but one does not require the other.


Karens are judgy. And pudgy.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: (and younger Gen X'ers that want to feel cool, and are doubly failing)


We know we're all cooler than you.
 
