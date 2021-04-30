 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   Sure, why not, throw a "mice plague" of biblical proportions on the barbie for our Aussie friends   (theconversation.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, House mouse, Mouse, Murinae, Black Death, Australia, Rodent, dead mice, Mice outbreaks  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is making me feel much better about the 17 year cicada plague about to infest the Northeast US (and a little bit of Canada).
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can send them my dog Zydeco, she's a better mouser than any cat I've ever had.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have giant spiders.  I don't expect the plague to last too long.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Obviously the solution is to breed millions of cats
 
Bob Down
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We didn't get the snaking-eating gorillas for the mice
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Star Wars did not survive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pets no different than anybody else. Once your full and the same thing every day? No thanks I'll take a nap.
 
goodncold
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should bred a dwarf crocodile to take are of the problem.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Obviously the solution is to breed millions of cats


And then gorillas to deal with the cat pandemic.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mice Cream Machine is the name of my Deadmau5 bardcore cover band.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This has happened before. Every few decades conditions are right for the plague of mice and when they come, it's hell on earth for the farmers. Expect food prices to go up on certain things. They have plagues of rabbits also, an invasive species.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: lolmao500: Obviously the solution is to breed millions of cats

And then gorillas to deal with the cat pandemic.


And then sharks with lasers on their heads to deal with the gorillas.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: iron de havilland: lolmao500: Obviously the solution is to breed millions of cats

And then gorillas to deal with the cat pandemic.

And then sharks with lasers on their heads to deal with the gorillas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess came toads don't eat mice either.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.