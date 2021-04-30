 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Balls of STEEL   (youtube.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 6:04 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"they're gonna shoot"

That guy is ice farkin' cold professional.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The scope on that assault rifle is probably overkill for a highway confrontation. Spray and pray FTW.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Apparently it's not that rare of an occurrence in South Africa.

They were most likely aiming for the tires with those first few shots and the driver hitting the brakes caused them to shoot the bulletproof side window. He definitely kicked ass on maneuvering to get out of there.

/I thought the link was gonna be about a remaster for the Balls of Steel pinball game
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 517x496]


I love racy pictures.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dude, you're getting out of the vehicle???
 
4th Horseman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: The scope on that assault rifle is probably overkill for a highway confrontation. Spray and pray FTW.


I don't think they're American, though...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.