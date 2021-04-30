 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Post)   There goes the caddy scholarship program   (nationalpost.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Golf, Golf course, Tillsonburg golf course, United States Golf Association, OPP spokesperson, Rules of golf, Reopening Ontario Act, out week of golf  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2021 at 6:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh. The world needs ditchdiggers too.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am taking COVID very seriously and have been obeying the rules. But honest question, why are golf courses shut down? You can easily maintain six (or ten) feet of distance between players, masks won't really impact performance, and most people have their own equipment. It seems like golf would be the lowest of risks in the sports world. What am I missing?
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Meh. The world needs ditchdiggers too.


But ditch diggers don't get her

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I am taking COVID very seriously and have been obeying the rules. But honest question, why are golf courses shut down? You can easily maintain six (or ten) feet of distance between players, masks won't really impact performance, and most people have their own equipment. It seems like golf would be the lowest of risks in the sports world. What am I missing?


Just guessing, but probably because idiot members would keep hanging out at the clubhouse or locker rooms.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I am taking COVID very seriously and have been obeying the rules. But honest question, why are golf courses shut down? You can easily maintain six (or ten) feet of distance between players, masks won't really impact performance, and most people have their own equipment. It seems like golf would be the lowest of risks in the sports world. What am I missing?


My wife works at a golf course and they called the local MPP for the answer to that question. Quite simply they know golf is safe but they want people to just stay the fark at home and not travel. It's all because of when Toronto had the harsher lockdowns and the surrounding areas lifted their restrictions everyone from Toronto just traveled outside the city spewing Covid germs far and wide.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They must be having a rough go if they're in full stay home mode.

Anyway, my husband took a job as a greens keeper at the local golf course having never seen Caddyshack.

We fixed that last weekend. He's on the lookout for gophers now.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I did not expect rich people to believe that the rules didn't apply to them.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Danny, how would you like to mow my lawn?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody step on a duck Canadian goose?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Average duffer golf is beyond safe.  For typical players after the tee shots they're spread all over the course anyway.  Tee times and payment all on line, one person to a cart, close the clubhouse and play on!!
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: namegoeshere: I am taking COVID very seriously and have been obeying the rules. But honest question, why are golf courses shut down? You can easily maintain six (or ten) feet of distance between players, masks won't really impact performance, and most people have their own equipment. It seems like golf would be the lowest of risks in the sports world. What am I missing?

Just guessing, but probably because idiot members would keep hanging out at the clubhouse or locker rooms.


Open up the patio on nice days, keep the clubhouse and locker rooms closed.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: NeoCortex42: namegoeshere: I am taking COVID very seriously and have been obeying the rules. But honest question, why are golf courses shut down? You can easily maintain six (or ten) feet of distance between players, masks won't really impact performance, and most people have their own equipment. It seems like golf would be the lowest of risks in the sports world. What am I missing?

Just guessing, but probably because idiot members would keep hanging out at the clubhouse or locker rooms.

Open up the patio on nice days, keep the clubhouse and locker rooms closed.


That was tried and it never happened that way. So, no. That does not work, and it has been proven to not work.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: NeoCortex42: namegoeshere: I am taking COVID very seriously and have been obeying the rules. But honest question, why are golf courses shut down? You can easily maintain six (or ten) feet of distance between players, masks won't really impact performance, and most people have their own equipment. It seems like golf would be the lowest of risks in the sports world. What am I missing?

Just guessing, but probably because idiot members would keep hanging out at the clubhouse or locker rooms.

Open up the patio on nice days, keep the clubhouse and locker rooms closed.


It's a complete lockdown. Why is golf essential? Opening golf opens the door for every activity to claim the same exemption. Also, what about the employees? Who do you think is sanitizing your ball washers and cleaning up your beer cans scattered around but not actually in the garbage cans.
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ya want fries w/that???
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I did not expect rich people to believe that the rules didn't apply to them.


Rich people in India are pissed because their wealth no longer allows them priority access to health care. They were not as rich as they thought. The really rich ones left at the beginning of the latest crisis.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: Danny, how would you like to mow my lawn?


How about a Fresca?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.