(Talking Points Memo)   If you had "child porn," as the reason Josh Duggar got busted again, then step forward to collect nothing because EVERYONE figured that
89
•       •       •

89 Comments     (+0 »)
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bite my toe and call me a jelly donut.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Duggar family IS a form of child abuse.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Evanges will only care if he was after little boys.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those quiverfull people really love kids.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw his parents were asking for thoughts and prayers.

I think that  I pray your son gets the shiat beat out of him in jail
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Doug, why???
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here for the mea culpas from yesterday's posters assuring us this was embezzlement related.  I'll wait.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had cast a pretty broad net of assuming it was something sexual with a child which this fits under.  I suppose I should have been able to be more specific because if it was in the neighborhood of sexual assault, that's likely a more local authority and not and indictment that'll come from a federal grand jury.

I guess I'll collect my nothing.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody going with he's trading pics of his own kids?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only two options were child porn or child rape/assault.  50/50 chance
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could've guessed that "pro-family" people tend to be creeps and criminals?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consuming?

Producing?
 
Secret Troll Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, what is it with conservatives and pedophilia? It's almost like as if conservatism is a mental disease that appears alongside other mental diseases, like pedophilia and psychopathy.
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Anybody going with he's trading pics of his own kids?


That does seem to be the thing showing up a lot on r/NoahGetTheBoat...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the same Josh Duggar whose parents who thought his molesting his sisters was a private family matter and decided to deal with it at home/church?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one of the many pedophiles mike huckabee is friends with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he drags his "friends" into it.

jensenkarp.comView Full Size
 
Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: I saw his parents were asking for thoughts and prayers.

I think that  I pray your son gets the shiat beat out of him in jail


I'm actually gonna pray that we'll read about some jailhouse justice very soon.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: I saw his parents were asking for thoughts and prayers.

I think that  I pray your son gets the shiat beat out of him in jail


I pray CPS takes the kids to cult deprogramming.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tailspin Tommy: Just one of the many pedophiles mike huckabee is friends with.

[Fark user image image 300x168]


And covered up, using the power of the state.

/he now holds DeSantis' beer
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shocked face 🙄.

I farking hate this guy and his parents for defending him
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Man, what is it with conservatives and pedophilia? It's almost like as if conservatism is a mental disease that appears alongside other mental diseases, like pedophilia and psychopathy.


It's lack of empathy. It's the defining characteristic of a conservative.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Man, what is it with conservatives and pedophilia? It's almost like as if conservatism is a mental disease that appears alongside other mental diseases, like pedophilia and psychopathy.


Conservatism favors hierarchal social structures, which can get abused by evil people looking to leverage power into exerting it over those lower on the ladder.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just following Old Testament biblical practices.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silence from the Qult.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, actually I had TPP Fraud as my choice with a side order of Social Security/Food Stamp fraud..
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just last week when there was the thread about them popping out another rape victim for him, somebody was like "eh i don't see what the big deal is" and i was like "I do, he's a pedohile, his parents covered it up, his wife doesn't care and keeps making more victims for him" and now i am smugly vindicated except there's a child predator harming kids.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: I saw his parents were asking for thoughts and prayers.

I think that  I pray your son gets the shiat beat out of him in jail


He'd probably be put in solitary because he's a "celebrity"...child predators don't seem to last long in prison and I think they very rarely make it out. They seem to be the one criminal that every other criminal can agree is disgusting and target.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Consuming?

Producing?


Starring. Snapchat's De-Aging filter is getting a little too good.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Secret Troll Alt: Man, what is it with conservatives and pedophilia? It's almost like as if conservatism is a mental disease that appears alongside other mental diseases, like pedophilia and psychopathy.

Conservatism favors hierarchal social structures, which can get abused by evil people looking to leverage power into exerting it over those lower on the ladder.


"Abused"?? Isn't it the primary mission purpose??
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Man, what is it with conservatives and pedophilia? I

Yeah , libs never do this . It's kind of a trademark .
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saddest part is that it's so common that nobody is surprised.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: Secret Troll Alt: Man, what is it with conservatives and pedophilia? It's almost like as if conservatism is a mental disease that appears alongside other mental diseases, like pedophilia and psychopathy.

It's lack of empathy. It's the defining characteristic of a conservative.


And irrational fear. Lots of being afraid of weird things. Was thinking about that nazi parade a few years ago with all those dudes chanting "you will not replace us". What a weird ass thing to be afraid of.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, exile? Or summery execution.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, exile? Or summery execution.


After a fair trial of course.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Secret Troll Alt: Man, what is it with conservatives and pedophilia? I
Yeah , libs never do this . It's kind of a trademark .


Here, you need some

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Man, what is it with conservatives and pedophilia? It's almost like as if conservatism is a mental disease that appears alongside other mental diseases, like pedophilia and psychopathy.


And religious belief.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember when he was the head of the young Republicans?

Also remember when Duggar momma called transgenders perverts and child molesters.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll just quote myself here.

Josh never stood a chance. He's one of those monsters that I can safely say "Yes. He was completely a product of his environment and he never had a choice in his action."
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why is everyone so hot and bothered about this guy? He was on a TLC show for God's sake, not something with huge ratings.
 
callmeox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Why is everyone so hot and bothered about this guy? He was on a TLC show for God's sake, not something with huge ratings.


Schadenfreude
 
Sasquach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I'm here for the mea culpas from yesterday's posters assuring us this was embezzlement related.  I'll wait.


Dude, you're going to be waiting for a good long while....
 
jake_lex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I hope he drags his "friends" into it.

[jensenkarp.com image 534x534]


I'm sure that the QAnon idiots will see yet another Republican political figure connected with child exploitation and finally figure out that maybe it's not all about Democrats...

Nah, I"m kidding.  They're too busy scanning Tom Hanks' latest Tweets for clues that he just bought a bunch of kids from Hillary Clinton to harvest for adrenochome.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eagles95: I saw his parents were asking for thoughts and prayers.

I think that  I pray your son gets the shiat beat out of him in jail


I pray his paperwork gets screwed up an he winds up in San Quentin.  Gen pop.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Consuming?

Producing?


Excreting?
 
Callous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: I had cast a pretty broad net of assuming it was something sexual with a child which this fits under.  I suppose I should have been able to be more specific because if it was in the neighborhood of sexual assault, that's likely a more local authority and not and indictment that'll come from a federal grand jury.

I guess I'll collect my nothing.


Unless it turns out that he was producing it himself I expected it was going to be something worse than possession of child porn.

He gives me the same creeper vibes Jared Fogle does.
 
