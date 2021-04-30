 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Not news: British police chase suspect. News: For 8 miles in a canal. Fark: Suspect was in a 4mph diesel boat   (bbc.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got him, though.  Without killing anybody, too.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a Canadian police chase from a few years ago.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a boat.
It was going 3.5 knots
 
Drearyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Last Jedi smirks.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of the officers involved joked he had been waiting 15 years to be involved in a water pursuit

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, there's always a river or canal or an inlet.
 
