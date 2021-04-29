 Skip to content
(Iowa Public Radio)   Iowa doesn't want it's prisoners reading   (iowapublicradio.org) divider line
24
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IPR is withholding Anji's last name because her brother is in the process of appealing his sentence and is worried he may suffer negative repercussions for speaking out.

Awesome, good thing she has such a rare and unique first name that just blends into the background in Iowa.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ashley Castle, who has a loved one incarcerated at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, estimates that a $10 book will now cost her $18, due to the added fees that prison contractors charge in order to transfer funds to an inmate's account.

There you go, it's all about the grift. Just like prisons charging insane rates for phones calls and other things.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You forgot the apostrophe on prisoners, subby. Should be prisoner's. You could also put it after the s; that's also allowed. So: prisoners'. That strengthens the plurality.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Iowa doesn't want it's prisoners reading

They isn't, eh?
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quite a novel way to extract every last dime from their prisoners.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Idiots (not)
Out
Wandering
Around
 
penguinopus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You forgot the apostrophe on prisoners, subby. Should be prisoner's. You could also put it after the s; that's also allowed. So: prisoners'. That strengthens the plurality.


Pretty big talk from someone who forgot the apostrophe in 'subby.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They don't want to give them a lef up on the rest of the state.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Ashley Castle, who has a loved one incarcerated at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, estimates that a $10 book will now cost her $18, due to the added fees that prison contractors charge in order to transfer funds to an inmate's account.

There you go, it's all about the grift. Just like prisons charging insane rates for phones calls and other things.


I wouldn't be surprised if the prison is charging a "Processing Fee" on the order itself.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you can't privatize the whole prison you can at least monopolize the services for your literally captive audience.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just abolish prisons problem solved.  Make the penalty phase binary.  Either the guilty pays a fine, at the time of judgment, or have the state execute the guilty.  If you don't like executions, for whatever reasons, just release those who cannot pay.

I guess trinary is possible, with permanent exile as a punishment too.  You put them on a raft and tow them out to the middle of the pacific.  With instructions to never return to the US under punishment of death.  We don't care where you go, you just can't return.

Problem solved.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is prisoners?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well if you educate slaves, they get uppity.  Everyone knows that.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only excuse for the policy is "contraband smuggling"...soooo, maybe search the books before you give them to the prisoners instead of inflicting blanket restrictions?
 
Pucca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just abolish prisons problem solved.  Make the penalty phase binary.  Either the guilty pays a fine, at the time of judgment, or have the state execute the guilty.  If you don't like executions, for whatever reasons, just release those who cannot pay.

I guess trinary is possible, with permanent exile as a punishment too.  You put them on a raft and tow them out to the middle of the pacific.  With instructions to never return to the US under punishment of death.  We don't care where you go, you just can't return.

Problem solved.


Theoretically, the state could get creative, and restructure the private prison contracts such that they don't get paid for any prisoner that is convicted of another crime within five years, or something like that. Give them an incentive for actually "correcting" the prisoners, like their (very aspirational) names suggest.

Of course, in reality, the industry would lobby hard against that, and probably go full Willie Horton all over every media platform.
 
Pucca
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pucca: [th.bing.com image 287x180]


Before you all jump on me, I was just  making a joke.

/a bad one I admit
 
wesmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I grew up in Wisconsin and Iowa and they were sane places to live back then. They had decent politicians like Feingold and Harkin. WTF happened?
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cruelty and Grift are the point.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You forgot the apostrophe on prisoners, subby. Should be prisoner's. You could also put it after the s; that's also allowed. So: prisoners'. That strengthens the plurality.


I don't know where you thought that came from where it possibly came from at,
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pucca: Pucca: [th.bing.com image 287x180]

Before you all jump on me, I was just  making a joke.

/a bad one I admit


I got it subby.  It took me until now, but I got it.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Iowander why?
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Though I no longer live in Iowa, I spent the majority of my life living there and I can say that it has been disheartening to watch Iowa shift further and further to the right.

https://www.270towin.com/states/Iowa
 
