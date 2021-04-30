 Skip to content
(Guardian) Hundreds report abnormal menstruation after heavy flow of teargas during Portland protests
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's just the men.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: And that's just the men.


Dafatone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In before trolls start yelling about correlation and causation in the face of a pretty clear abnormal event.

/last thread on this had someone insisting it could have just been "stress."
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When will you guys learn the police don't tear gas protestors when they are ARMED? Load up, peeps, and keep the popo at bay.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Its wreaking havoc with the plumbing."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you use expired tear gas cans.  Farking pigs need to learn how to rotate stock.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: When will you guys learn the police don't tear gas protestors when they are ARMED? Load up, peeps, and keep the popo at bay.


Feel free to walk around downtown Portland with your favorite firearm and let us know how that works out for you.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
this happened in the summer too.
 
ahasp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They sowed the wind...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
oh, this is about last summer.
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cops are terrorists.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bloody shame, that.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anfrind: Cops are terrorists.


Dj Vadim - The Terrorist
nobody11155
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: And that's just the men.


Damnit!  Beat me to it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wanderlusting: When will you guys learn the police don't tear gas protestors when they are ARMED? Load up, peeps, and keep the popo at bay.

Feel free to walk around downtown Portland with your favorite firearm and let us know how that works out for you.


The trick is to have enough people breaking a law that they cannot arrest one without several others preventing that.  Like the Dildos from the bird sanctuary.
Difficult to organize in a huge social movement, but if you can win over national guard elements etc... well that's basically how regimes are changed.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

anfrind: Cops are terrorists.


Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anfrind: Cops are terrorists.


One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Go to Costco and get the extra extra extra large maxi pads...

kasmel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dafatone: In before trolls start yelling about correlation and causation in the face of a pretty clear abnormal event.

/last thread on this had someone insisting it could have just been "stress."


Yeah, idiots. Not like there's a clear medical history and series of studies about stress and it's effect on the endocrine system in the form of cortisol and adrenaline release that directly impact the reproductive system.

And, of course, it's not like there's been a lot to be stressed about given civil, social, and political unrest, financial uncertainty with lockdowns and job losses all correlative to the same degree.

Sure, the article also cites that as a possibility by quoting Sven-Eric Jordt, a professor of anesthesiology at Duke University, but what does heknow?!

"At this time, we don't know how teargas causes these [menstrual] irregularities," Jordt told the Guardian. "It is possible that pain, stress, dehydration and exertion play a role. Alternatively, teargas degradation products in the human body may have endocrine effects."

*However*the headline doesn't capture the fact that the article actually talks about broad lingering symptoms rather than just abnormal menstruation.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: foo monkey: And that's just the men.

Nice follow-through.
 
parasol
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's what happens when you use expired tear gas cans.  Farking pigs need to learn how to rotate stock.


Maybe that is exactly what they were doing.

Now they've used the old stuff up, they put the fresh stuff up front.

(been rotating the pantry here for upcoming storm season. I hope the family won't mind a can of expired cornbeef hash with their eggs this weekend. Sunday night it's dinner by Sterno light)
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look, people, it can't be a "war crime" if there's no war. They only used tear gas against non-enemy targets so this is just a plain-old, regular, everyday crime against humanity.
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its an anal infection.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kasmel: *However*the headline doesn't capture the fact that the article actually talks about broad lingering symptoms rather than just abnormal menstruation.


Of course it doesn't. People see headlines about va-jay-jays, people click to see the pictures. That rule is as old as the Internet itself.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Tear gas" is just the politically correct way to say "chemical warfare".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kasmel: Dafatone: In before trolls start yelling about correlation and causation in the face of a pretty clear abnormal event.

/last thread on this had someone insisting it could have just been "stress."

Yeah, idiots. Not like there's a clear medical history and series of studies about stress and it's effect on the endocrine system in the form of cortisol and adrenaline release that directly impact the reproductive system.

And, of course, it's not like there's been a lot to be stressed about given civil, social, and political unrest, financial uncertainty with lockdowns and job losses all correlative to the same degree.

Sure, the article also cites that as a possibility by quoting Sven-Eric Jordt, a professor of anesthesiology at Duke University, but what does heknow?!

"At this time, we don't know how teargas causes these [menstrual] irregularities," Jordt told the Guardian. "It is possible that pain, stress, dehydration and exertion play a role. Alternatively, teargas degradation products in the human body may have endocrine effects."

*However*the headline doesn't capture the fact that the article actually talks about broad lingering symptoms rather than just abnormal menstruation.


Well, for one thing, he doesn't know that Duke sucks, otherwise he'd be working somewhere else.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: "Tear gas" is just the politically correct way to say "chemical warfare".


cry moar
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: "Tear gas" is just the politically correct way to say "chemical warfare".


leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Look, people, it can't be a "war crime" if there's no war. They only used tear gas against non-enemy targets so this is just a plain-old, regular, everyday crime against humanity.


It's only a war crime if it's from the warring region of France, otherwise it's only sparkling fascism.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kasmel: Dafatone: In before trolls start yelling about correlation and causation in the face of a pretty clear abnormal event.

/last thread on this had someone insisting it could have just been "stress."

Yeah, idiots. Not like there's a clear medical history and series of studies about stress and it's effect on the endocrine system in the form of cortisol and adrenaline release that directly impact the reproductive system.

And, of course, it's not like there's been a lot to be stressed about given civil, social, and political unrest, financial uncertainty with lockdowns and job losses all correlative to the same degree.

Sure, the article also cites that as a possibility by quoting Sven-Eric Jordt, a professor of anesthesiology at Duke University, but what does heknow?!

"At this time, we don't know how teargas causes these [menstrual] irregularities," Jordt told the Guardian. "It is possible that pain, stress, dehydration and exertion play a role. Alternatively, teargas degradation products in the human body may have endocrine effects."

*However*the headline doesn't capture the fact that the article actually talks about broad lingering symptoms rather than just abnormal menstruation.


So we should see similar reactions in protest crowds that have been kettles, beaten, and abused without the use of tear gas, right?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since this is a repeat, the thread should be read with the other eye, and after taking an appropriate painkiller or symtom reliever.  If this thread doesn't repeat every four weeks or so, consulting your insurance for pregnancy coverage.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Menstruation
Youtube Cm4FdyWaOCo
 
mike_d85
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kasmel: Dafatone: In before trolls start yelling about correlation and causation in the face of a pretty clear abnormal event.

/last thread on this had someone insisting it could have just been "stress."

Yeah, idiots. Not like there's a clear medical history and series of studies about stress and it's effect on the endocrine system in the form of cortisol and adrenaline release that directly impact the reproductive system.

And, of course, it's not like there's been a lot to be stressed about given civil, social, and political unrest, financial uncertainty with lockdowns and job losses all correlative to the same degree.

Sure, the article also cites that as a possibility by quoting Sven-Eric Jordt, a professor of anesthesiology at Duke University, but what does heknow?!

"At this time, we don't know how teargas causes these [menstrual] irregularities," Jordt told the Guardian. "It is possible that pain, stress, dehydration and exertion play a role. Alternatively, teargas degradation products in the human body may have endocrine effects."

*However*the headline doesn't capture the fact that the article actually talks about broad lingering symptoms rather than just abnormal menstruation.


And, you know... getting farking tear gassed.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: "Tear gas" is just the politically correct way to say "chemical warfare".


I'm still waiting for a good argument from the bootlickers as to why a form of violence banned in warfare is somehow also A-OK to use on civilians.
 
