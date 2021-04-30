 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Comedian awarded $35,000 for 2019 incident in which he was pulled off a bus by Customs agents. The Washington-Oregon border   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    immigrant comedian, Comedian Mohanad Elshieky, U.S. Customs and Border Protection  
27 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Until stories like this include the ICE agents were fired for cause there will be thousands of similar stories of abuse and criminal actions by ICE agents that never get addressed.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh... the old "sneaking across state lines" trick!! We're on to you, Mister!!!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not funny.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
proving comedy is dead in America. George Carlin rolls over in his grave.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist pricks.
 
saddestmanonearth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We thought he said 'Canadian'.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone still think the US government isn't actively evil?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a coincidence, I was just telling someone about my Slovak friend who was working in Florida and was stopped by police multiple times for walking or riding a bike. He was out of place because only poor people up to no good walked in this neighborhood.

Same applies to Grayhound. By booking Grayhound, you are immediately suspicious.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A customs agent walks on to a bus and starts asking each passenger for their papers. When he gets to the middle of the bus he asks a passenger for his paper and the passenger hands him a dissertation on the the  I-kirata peoples strife in Tarawa and how global climate change threatens their existence. The agent looks down at the paper, flips a few pages then looks back at the man and says "you think you're funny?". The man responds, "Why yes, I'm a comedian". The agent shoots him, killing him instantly. The rest of the passengers scream, try to exit the bus, and one yells "Why did you do that?". The agent says "No real American cares about pacific islanders, he was clearly a terrorist". The agent is given a medal.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cajnik: What a coincidence, I was just telling someone about my Slovak friend who was working in Florida and was stopped by police multiple times for walking or riding a bike. He was out of place because only poor people up to no good walked in this neighborhood.

Same applies to Grayhound. By booking Grayhound, you are immediately suspicious.


No shiat.  Everyone knows non-criminals take Greyhound.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The people who get hired as customs agents are generally such worthless assholes that even your local cops won't hire them.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cajnik: What a coincidence, I was just telling someone about my Slovak friend who was working in Florida and was stopped by police multiple times for walking or riding a bike. He was out of place because only poor people up to no good walked in this neighborhood.

Same applies to Grayhound. By booking Grayhound, you are immediately suspicious.


To be fair, not booking Grayhound also makes you immediately suspicious.  Police have developed these "suspicious activities" lists that include both doing a thing and not doing a thing as equally susipcious
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My first thought that this was about Fluffy!


Fluffy Stopped By Border Patrol | Gabriel Iglesias
Youtube F7b4R445iA8


Not Safe For Work language.
 
goatharper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GORDON: Anyone still think the US government isn't actively evil?


There's a school of thought that an institution cannot be evil. The people in the institution can be evil, and there need to be safeguards in place to get rid of such people, but no safeguard works if enough of the people are evil.

It's possible that an institution contains so many evil people that it can't be fixed and should just be abolished. I think that's the idea behind a lot of people's call to "defund the police." Personally, I think local training and control of police needs to end. It won't happen, what with American's ingrained distrust of federal anything, but it would be a step towards the system that works so much better in countries like Germany, with a federal Polizei. And while we're at it, stop local funding and control of schools.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I hope my experience can at least be a wake-up call for others, and a lesson for CBP and its agents to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and to honor their rights."

The only situation when that could ever happen would be if the agents who harassed him had to shell out those $35k in settlement out of their own pockets.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

goatharper: GORDON: Anyone still think the US government isn't actively evil?

There's a school of thought that an institution cannot be evil. The people in the institution can be evil, and there need to be safeguards in place to get rid of such people, but no safeguard works if enough of the people are evil.

It's possible that an institution contains so many evil people that it can't be fixed and should just be abolished. I think that's the idea behind a lot of people's call to "defund the police." Personally, I think local training and control of police needs to end. It won't happen, what with American's ingrained distrust of federal anything, but it would be a step towards the system that works so much better in countries like Germany, with a federal Polizei. And while we're at it, stop local funding and control of schools.


That school of thought is just libertarian bullshiat. The idea that anything I don't like should be destroyed with the pathetic attempt of validation by way of "it's intruding upon my freedom".

Re-training is needed, but alas, so is a purge of the corrupted. Those who cannot be properly trained to do their jobs by way of either incompetence or outright rejection of said training to change their ways should be parted ways with.

Because if anything we must force our militarization focus to once more face outwards instead of inwards at our own society. Dismantling it in the name of libertarian anarchy removes our line of protection from enemies, both foreign and domestic.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's worth remembering that most people live in a "constitution free zone" -- that is, within 100 miles of an international land or sea border or an international port of entry.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Constitution in the 100-Mile Border Zone
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

awruk!: "I hope my experience can at least be a wake-up call for others, and a lesson for CBP and its agents to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and to honor their rights."

The only situation when that could ever happen would be if the agents who harassed him had to shell out those $35k in settlement out of their own pockets.


The Democrats are in control at the federal level. Here's their chance to make that the rule.
 
Gough
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I realize subby was saying it for effect, but the Spokane bus station is a long way from the Washington/Oregon border.  OTOH, it's only about 20 miles from the Idaho state line.
 
whitroth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he demand, in court, that the "officers" who did this to him appear, get down on their knees and apologize?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: It's worth remembering that most people live in a "constitution free zone" -- that is, within 100 miles of an international land or sea border or an international port of entry.
[Fark user image 740x369]

The Constitution in the 100-Mile Border Zone


Hey Biden, fix this sh*t.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gough: I realize subby was saying it for effect, but the Spokane bus station is a long way from the Washington/Oregon border.  OTOH, it's only about 20 miles from the Idaho state line.


There's a WSU campus in Vancouver. Maybe that's where the comedian was? I only know there's a campus there, because there's a kid I know that goes there.
 
Gough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Combustion: Gough: I realize subby was saying it for effect, but the Spokane bus station is a long way from the Washington/Oregon border.  OTOH, it's only about 20 miles from the Idaho state line.

There's a WSU campus in Vancouver. Maybe that's where the comedian was? I only know there's a campus there, because there's a kid I know that goes there.


The original article says that the encounter happened in Spokane.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gough: Combustion: Gough: I realize subby was saying it for effect, but the Spokane bus station is a long way from the Washington/Oregon border.  OTOH, it's only about 20 miles from the Idaho state line.

There's a WSU campus in Vancouver. Maybe that's where the comedian was? I only know there's a campus there, because there's a kid I know that goes there.

The original article says that the encounter happened in Spokane.

Damn

that's a long bus ride...
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Metastatic Capricorn: It's worth remembering that most people live in a "constitution free zone" -- that is, within 100 miles of an international land or sea border or an international port of entry.
[Fark user image 740x369]

The Constitution in the 100-Mile Border Zone

Hey Biden, fix this sh*t.


Not his thing to fix. It's a Supreme Court decision, so legislation would have to fix it.
 
